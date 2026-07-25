The Scarcest LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson Game Worn Memorabilia You’ll See This Year Closes in Hours

One of Only 12 Photo-Matched Miami Heat LeBron Jerseys in 10 Years + The Only Iverson Colorway Ever Offered + Kobe’s 2001 Finals Clincher Sneakers All End at 10:00 PM EST

Infinite Auctions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is in the final hours of its Game Used Flash Auction featuring some of the rarest publicly available game-worn NBA pieces of the last decade.

Collectors have until Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 PM Eastern Time to bid on these headline lots:

LeBron James April 12, 2014 Game Used Photo Matched Miami Heat Away Jersey (NBA/MeiGray LOA) This jersey is one of only 12 photo-matched Miami Heat LeBron James jerseys sold at public auction over the past 10 years that were legally sourced and not later repossessed by the Miami Heat following the well-documented theft scandal. Of those 12, it is one of just four that carry an official NBA letter of authenticity. It was worn the night LeBron became the first player in NBA history to complete 10 regular seasons averaging at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists – surpassing Oscar Robertson’s previous record of nine.

Allen Iverson February 27, 2006 Game Used Photo Matched Signed Philadelphia 76ers Road Jersey – MeiGray/RGU Photo Matched One of only 10 photo-matched game-worn 76ers jerseys sold at public auction. This is the only known combination of color and style ever offered.

Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 Photo Matched, Dual Signed Adidas “The Kobe 1” Sneakers – RGU Photo Matched Matched to the series-clinching Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals – widely regarded as the most iconic of Kobe’s championship runs. The sneakers were worn and photo-matched to the first half of the game in which Kobe posted 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists. The series is forever linked to the famous Allen Iverson “stopover” and the unforgettable locker-room images that followed.

Carmelo Anthony’s Final Game as a New York Knick – Game Worn Home Jersey – MeiGray Photo Matched Worn April 12, 2017 versus the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden, marking the emotional end of Melo’s era in New York.

“These are not ordinary game-worn pieces,” said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. “The combination of extreme rarity, documented provenance, and historic moments makes this one of the strongest groups of NBA memorabilia we have offered. The auction closes tonight.”

View and bid before the final hammer falls: https://infiniteauctions.com/auctions

About Infinite Auctions LLC Infinite Auctions LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) specializing in premium sports and entertainment memorabilia auctions through its innovative, in-house developed online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire