Season 5 Episode 6: There does not have to be a tradeoff between sustainability strategy and a strong bottom line.

Watch Season 5 Episode 6: The ROI of Sustainability – A CFO’s Perspective

The intersection of finance and sustainability is dynamic and full of opportunity. Far from existing in separate lanes, the two are increasingly intertwined, working together to fuel growth, spark innovation and create lasting value.

Economic sustainability and environmental sustainability

At its core, sustainability isn’t a trade-off against profitability; it’s a powerful driver of it. With the right investments, businesses can strengthen their bottom line while delivering benefits that extend to shareholders, society and the planet.

In this episode, we speak to Chris Kuehn, Chief Financial Officer at Trane Technologies, and Erin Garrity, Services Account Manager, Trane.

We take a deep dive into sustainability from the perspective of a CFO. Chris talks about the powerful venn diagram of sustainability, finance and technology; the secret sauce for company growth and how to pitch big ideas to a CFO.

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Chris Kuehn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Trane Technologies

Erin Garrity, Services Account Manager, Trane

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We’ll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

Listen and subscribe to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Amazon Music

How are you making an impact? What sustainable innovation do you think will change the world?

Share your story with us and learn more about the Healthy Spaces Podcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

This episode contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our investment strategy, our capital allocation strategy, our outlook on the markets in which we operate, innovations to our products and services, our sustainability initiatives and the anticipated impact of these initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire