The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm Welcomes Senior Associate Lawyer, Alex McLeod

Bringing Over a Decade of Family Law Expertise and a Reputation for Resolving Complex Cases with Integrity and Compassion

The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of senior associate lawyer Alex McLeod to our growing team of legal professionals. Alex will be joining the firm this month, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished reputation in the practice of family law.

Widely recognized for his legal expertise and commitment to client services, Alex is known for delivering exceptional results while maintaining a calm, confident, and common-sense approach to conflict resolution. His professionalism and integrity have earned him the respect of clients, colleagues and other professionals.

Alex’s extensive background enables him to seamlessly manage complex and high-conflict family law matters, including those involving parenting and financial disputes. His practice is rooted in both litigation and alternative dispute resolution, providing clients with strategic and effective representation tailored to their unique circumstances.

Prior to joining The Riley Firm, Alex spent thirteen years in private practice, including time as a partner and managing his own firm. A lifelong resident of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Alex continues to live in the community with his wife and their three children.

In addition to his legal work, Alex is an active volunteer and advocate for community initiatives, contributing his time to local sports organizations, arts programs, and causes that support vulnerable populations. He strongly believes in the importance of giving back to the community that helped shape him.

When he is not practicing law, Alex enjoys recreational sports and spending time outdoors with his family, a value that continues to guide his approach both professionally and personally.

The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm is honoured to welcome Alex to the team and looks forward to the knowledge, leadership, and dedication he brings to serving clients throughout Ontario.

About The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm

The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm is a boutique law firm dedicated exclusively to family law, with expertise in matters including child and spousal support, parenting time and decision-making, division of property, and high net worth divorces. Founded by Paul Riley, the firm has grown to include a dynamic team of 20 lawyers, law clerks, and administrative professionals committed to providing strategic, compassionate, and results-driven legal support.

To learn more, visit www.therileyfirm.ca.

