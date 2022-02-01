The Ratkovich Company and J.P. Morgan Acquire the Bowcroft Collection, 3 Acre Future Tech/Entertainment Campus in Los Angeles

73,035 square feet of four connected buildings provides rare new creative space near Downtown Culver City, home to Apple, Amazon and TikTok

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ratkovich Company (TRC), a Los Angeles-based real estate development company specializing in urban infill and historic rehabilitation of landmark properties, and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives have acquired the Bowcroft Collection stretching from 5950-5978 Bowcroft Street, near the intersection of Jefferson and Obama Boulevards in the City of Los Angeles.

The connected buildings total 73,035 square feet and will be adapted to serve as a campus particularly well-suited for companies in creative industries. The property is directly adjacent to Culver City, near the trendy Hayden Tract and part of a cluster of large offices of companies including Amazon, Apple, WarnerMedia, Sony, TikTok, Nike and Adobe.

“Downtown Culver City and its adjacent areas are the most talked-about office market in the region, and the Bowcroft Collection is emblematic of the type of property that entertainment and tech companies are looking for,” said Brian Saenger, President and CEO of The Ratkovich Company. “In these industries, there is tremendous value in low-rise campuses and not high-rise towers. This property can become a true showpiece for a company looking to make a statement in the entertainment capital of the world.”

“We believe well-executed new and creative office product will continue to outperform, particularly in West Los Angeles. TRC has a proven strategy in re-imagining and re-positioning significant media and entertainment properties. We are excited to find other opportunities to partner on with TRC,” said J.P. Morgan’s Nick Gallucci.

Benefiting from its desirable location, the Bowcroft Collection is convenient to Interstate 10 and the Expo Line, as well as multiple hip restaurants and shops nearby, which serve as gathering places for creative professionals. The property also includes room for approximately 140 surface parking stalls, providing space for employees as well as talent and other visitors.

“When I first saw the Bowcroft Collection, I immediately envisioned what an amazing, next-generation entertainment campus this will be,” said Milan Ratkovich, Executive Vice President of The Ratkovich Company. “I had the same sense when I saw The Hercules Campus in Playa Vista which is now home to Google, YouTube and 72andSunny. We are confident that at Bowcroft, we will create an unparalleled asset befitting one of the hottest real estate markets in town.”

The Bowcroft Collection is situated on a three-acre site at the end of a street next to the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, providing rare privacy and access to the outdoors for an infill location.

“The property is made up of four connected buildings, three of which have bow truss construction with ceiling heights that exceed 20 feet—which are in significant demand by creative firms,” said Cyrus Chini, who leads acquisitions for The Ratkovich Company. “The buildings fit well with TRC’s expertise in reinventing architecturally interesting buildings, providing a perfect canvas to create an innovative tech or media campus in the burgeoning center of the creative economy.”

The Ratkovich Company has substantial experience developing large-scale projects geared toward the entertainment and tech industries, such as The Hercules Campus in Playa Vista, home to Google and YouTube Studios—and a signature re-imagining of the historic Spruce Goose hangar. The longtime Los Angeles development firm is also responsible for preserving and reinvigorating the iconic Wiltern Theatre in Koreatown, now one of the city’s signature performance venues.

TRC is currently partnering with Jerico Development, Inc. on West Harbor, a 42-acre dining and entertainment destination on the LA Waterfront in San Pedro. This festival-style retail property will feature food and fun options including Bark Social, a dog-friendly bar and off-leash beer garden, whale watching tour provider Harbor Breeze Cruises, a chef-driven food hall and the first-ever satellite location of iconic Hollywood restaurant Yamashiro.

“With true creative office space at a premium in Los Angeles, properties of more than 20,000 square feet have become difficult to find in prime locations. Rental rates in its submarket have surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, which is notable in this office submarket,” said Aleks Trifunovic, President Lee & Associates/Los Angeles West, Inc., who represented TRC on the transaction. “The Bowcroft Collection, which was a longtime light industrial site, provides a unique new infill opportunity of substantial size in an area that has become a true tech and media hub—and a rare chance for a company to build a large-scale campus in the beating heart of the creative economy.”

The Bowcroft Collection was purchased from South Division Jefferson Industrial Center, LLC, an entity which is controlled by Justin Altemus and David Altemus as Managing Members. The Altemus family had owned the property since it was developed in the mid-1950’s and was sold through their brokerage/property management arm, The Altemus Company, Inc.

“This has been a very special asset for our family over the past 70 years and we couldn’t think of a better organization in TRC to be the new stewards of the Bowcroft Property and take it to the next chapter in its life,” said Justin Altemus.

