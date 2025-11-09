The Psychedelic Debate: Scientists and Scholars Clash on the Future of Therapy at Cannadelic Global
TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / The future of psychedelic medicine is not quiet, and it is not unanimous. At this year’s Cannadelic Global Summit, the Southeast’s largest psychedelic and integrative wellness conference, some of the sharpest minds in neuroscience, clinical practice, ethics, and psychotherapeutic innovation are preparing to confront the most important question facing the field:
Where is psychedelic medicine actually going – and who gets to define it?
Held November 9, 2025 at 2201 1st Ave S in St. Petersburg, Cannadelic Global will host live debate, keynote collisions, and cross-disciplinary examination of psychedelic therapy – including its promise, its risks, and the major divergences of philosophy, regulation, and practice emerging worldwide.
Featured discussion leaders include:
-
Dr. Angela Fisher, PhD – Erotic Neurobiology + Relational Healing
-
Rebecca Neisler, Neuroscientist – Controlled Hallucinations & Cognitive Perception
-
Michael Minardi, Esq. – The Legal Chessboard of the Drug War
-
Heather Riley Heemstra – Sexual Healing Through the Endocannabinoid System
-
Cheryl Moore, Regression Expert – Trauma Encoding & Memory Reconsolidation
-
Pete Sessa – Culture, Community, and Connection as Revolution
This summit doesn’t just celebrate psychedelics – it interrogates them.
Neuroscientists will sit beside trauma clinicians. Legal strategists beside herbalists. Integration coaches beside policy reformers.
The outcome?
New frameworks.
New models of safety + ethics.
New questions the field can’t avoid anymore.
Why This Matters Now
Psychedelics are entering mainstream clinical discussion faster than regulation can stabilize. The scientific community is polarized – not about whether healing is possible – but how it should be done, who it should serve, and what forms of therapy truly reduce harm.
Cannadelic Global is where the next generation of answers begin.
Event Details:
Cannadelic Global Summit 2025
November 9, 2025
2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tickets: https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/
Media Contact: ethan@bionicbloom.org
Contact:
Ethan Owens
ethan@bionicbloom.org
Tampa Bay, FL
https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/
SOURCE: Bionic Bloom
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire