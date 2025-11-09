The Psychedelic Debate: Scientists and Scholars Clash on the Future of Therapy at Cannadelic Global

The future of psychedelic medicine is not quiet, and it is not unanimous. At this year’s Cannadelic Global Summit, the Southeast’s largest psychedelic and integrative wellness conference, some of the sharpest minds in neuroscience, clinical practice, ethics, and psychotherapeutic innovation are preparing to confront the most important question facing the field:

Where is psychedelic medicine actually going – and who gets to define it?

Held November 9, 2025 at 2201 1st Ave S in St. Petersburg, Cannadelic Global will host live debate, keynote collisions, and cross-disciplinary examination of psychedelic therapy – including its promise, its risks, and the major divergences of philosophy, regulation, and practice emerging worldwide.

Featured discussion leaders include:

Dr. Angela Fisher, PhD – Erotic Neurobiology + Relational Healing

Rebecca Neisler, Neuroscientist – Controlled Hallucinations & Cognitive Perception

Michael Minardi, Esq. – The Legal Chessboard of the Drug War

Heather Riley Heemstra – Sexual Healing Through the Endocannabinoid System

Cheryl Moore, Regression Expert – Trauma Encoding & Memory Reconsolidation

Pete Sessa – Culture, Community, and Connection as Revolution

This summit doesn’t just celebrate psychedelics – it interrogates them.

Neuroscientists will sit beside trauma clinicians. Legal strategists beside herbalists. Integration coaches beside policy reformers.

The outcome?

New frameworks.

New models of safety + ethics.

New questions the field can’t avoid anymore.

Why This Matters Now

Psychedelics are entering mainstream clinical discussion faster than regulation can stabilize. The scientific community is polarized – not about whether healing is possible – but how it should be done, who it should serve, and what forms of therapy truly reduce harm.

Cannadelic Global is where the next generation of answers begin.

Event Details:

Cannadelic Global Summit 2025

November 9, 2025

2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Tickets: https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/

Media Contact: ethan@bionicbloom.org

