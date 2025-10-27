The Power To Care Golf Tournament Raises Record $378K for Entergy Arkansas To Strengthen Customer Affordability

Employees, community partners and vendors teed off for a cause at the annual Entergy Arkansas The Power to Care Charity Golf Classic earlier this month, raising a record-breaking $189,000 to help elderly and disabled customers keep their power on during times of financial hardship. With dollar-for-dollar matching contributions from corporate shareholders, the total impact will reach $378,000, the largest amount ever raised in the tournament’s 21-year history.

“The Power to Care is one of the most meaningful ways we live out our mission to serve our customers,” said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. “It provides relief to those on fixed incomes who are often the most affected by extreme temperatures and increased energy usage. This record-setting achievement reflects the generosity and commitment of our employees, partners, and volunteers who continue to make a difference in our communities.”

The Power to Care fund provides emergency assistance to elderly and disabled customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills. The program is supported year-round through employee contributions, vendor sponsorships, and individual donations from customers and community members. Funds are distributed through local nonprofit agencies to help qualified customers in need across the state.

This year’s event, held at the Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle, drew more than 50 teams of employees, vendors and supporters. Longtime partners, including Sargent & Lundy, joined the effort to raise funds and awareness for the program. Senior Vice President Sean McHone called it “an honor to give back to the people and communities that make our partnership possible.”

Other key sponsors included Central Maloney, Kiewit, Airways Freight, A-Line TDS, Doggett Freightliner and Mitsubishi Power.

“So far this year, Power to Care has already helped more than 1,200 Arkansas families,” said Jason Rees, commercial operations director and tournament chairperson. “It’s inspiring to see our partners and employees come together to make sure that support continues for our most vulnerable customers.” The average assistance per customer is about $327 he said.

Anyone can make a difference by donating online to the Power to Care program at entergy.com/care. Every dollar contributed in Arkansas is matched by Entergy, doubling the support for neighbors in need.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 735,000 customers in 63 counties.

