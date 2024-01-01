The Pillsbury™ Doughboy™ Celebrates His 60th Birthday by Opening His Home for the First Time — and Fans Can Shop Nostalgic and Trendy Home Goods Inside

The beloved mascot celebrates this milestone birthday with a rare look inside his cozy world through an augmented reality experience, complete with limited-edition Pillsbury collectibles

The experience was first unveiled during NBC’s “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon”

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 1965, the Pillsbury Doughboy popped out of a can of dough with his iconic “Hoo Hoo!” and a mission to bring joy to kitchens everywhere. Now, to mark 60 years as a cherished guest in homes, one of America’s most beloved mascots is doing something he’s never done before: bringing fans into his home via an augmented reality (AR) experience.





True to his warm and welcoming nature, the Doughboy isn’t just opening the doors to his flour-dusted 2,358 sq ft dough-made Modern Doughhouse Revival, complete with a giant oven, cozy living room, spacious yard and personal keepsakes, he’s also inviting fans to take a little piece of his home with them. Tucked among the cookie sheets, dough and cherished cookbooks, fans will find his personal favorites: a curated mix of nostalgic and trendy home items available for purchase directly in the AR experience, including:

Pillsbury Doughboy Cookie Jar : The 1988 ceramic Pillsbury cookie jar is back for a limited time, reimagined in all its nostalgic glory to stash your favorite Pillsbury baked goods in style with the Doughboy’s signature charm.

The 1988 ceramic Pillsbury cookie jar is back for a limited time, reimagined in all its nostalgic glory to stash your favorite Pillsbury baked goods in style with the Doughboy’s signature charm. Holiday Pillsbury Shape™ Cookie Slippers : Put your feet up and enjoy the warmth of a fresh-baked treat and these fleece-lined wonders featuring festive Christmas tree, snowman and reindeer designs inspired by the fan-favorite Pillsbury Holiday Shape™ Cookies.

Put your feet up and enjoy the warmth of a fresh-baked treat and these fleece-lined wonders featuring festive Christmas tree, snowman and reindeer designs inspired by the fan-favorite Pillsbury Holiday Shape™ Cookies. Holiday Pillsbury Shape™ Cookie Glass Set: Dunk your favorite Pillsbury cookie in a glass of milk in these trendy glasses also featuring the beloved Holiday Shape™ Cookie designs.

To explore the Doughboy’s home, find hidden surprises such as recipes and fun historical facts in each room, and nab the limited-edition collectibles from the comfort of your own kitchen, simply visit doughplacelikehome.com and scan any can of Pillsbury crescent rolls, biscuits or cinnamon rolls to be transported into a Pillsbury paradise.

“For 60 years, the Pillsbury Doughboy has been a beloved part of family traditions and everyday moments in kitchens across America,” said Michelle Odland, Vice President and Business Unit Director, Pillsbury. “Inviting fans to experience the warmth of his home for the first time felt like the perfect way to celebrate this milestone birthday. Through an immersive experience and limited-edition Pillsbury collectibles, we’re giving people new ways to connect with the Doughboy and bring a touch of his delight and charm into their everyday lives.”

Fans can shop the collectibles while supplies last. And for those who love to take a deep dive into real estate, take a closer look at the Doughboy’s new-to-market Zillow listing at zillow.com/house/doughplacelikehome to see what makes his home so special and unique.

The Doughboy’s home made its debut on NBC’s all-new competition series, “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,” during its October 17 episode. The On Brand Agency was tasked with creating an interactive activation for Pillsbury, ultimately bringing contestant Pyper Bleu’s winning creative marketing idea to life. The episode can be streamed now on Peacock, offering an inside look at how this celebratory experience came to life.

Join the birthday festivities by taking a selfie with the Doughboy in the AR experience or posting your new Pillsbury merch, tagging @Pillsbury on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

Contacts

General Mills Communications



763-764-6364



media.line@genmills.com

Edelman



Andrea Larson



Andrea.Larson@edelman.com