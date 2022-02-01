The Official Cookie of Broadway, Schmackary’s, Expands its National Footprint with a Franchise Opportunity That Upstages the Competition

New York City’s most beloved cookie brand is the hottest franchise ticket in town with an A-list lineup of franchise advantages including showstopping unit economics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schmackary’s, New York City’s award-winning cookie shop that’s captured the hearts of Broadway stars and fans for the past 10 years, is giving franchisees the opportunity to own the brand sure to be the hottest ticket in their local town. The company plans to grow its national footprint to more than 500 units throughout the U.S.

Schmackary’s has partnered with franchise development firm Fransmart, the global leaders in growing emerging concepts into successful national and international franchise brands, to launch a robust sales and marketing strategy to fuel the cookie company’s national expansion.

“Schmackary’s proven business model and top line sales in excess of $2M make it the only real player in the highly-competitive cookie category,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “Crumbl paved the way for the next-generation cookie company and has given way to dozens of copycat cookie brands, but Schmackary’s has cracked the cookie code and is the undisputed leader with some of the most incredible numbers I’ve seen out of this size footprint– not to mention an A-list lineup of celebrity fans backing the brand.”

Schmackary’s exceptional unit economics are powered by low startup costs, low square footage requirements, minimal labor, streamlined operations, strong sales per square foot, and a robust catering and delivery business that provides multiple revenue streams to investors.

“We’ve spent the past decade serving hordes of hungry cookie fans out of our tiny NY storefront and we’re finally answering the call from enthusiasts everywhere to treat the rest of the world to Schmackary’s,” said founder Zachary Schmahl. “We can’t wait for franchisees throughout the U.S. to experience the endless lines of fans and ongoing demand once they get a taste of our incredible cookies.”

Since opening in NYC’s Theatre District in 2012, Schmackary’s has earned critical acclaim for its world-famous “Cookies of Broadway.” The bite-sized NY flagship store cranks out more than 3,000 cookies daily to tourists, locals and Broadway stars clamoring for a bite of the city’s most beloved baked good. With cookies like Caramel Apple Crisp, Maple Bacon and Buckeye Moonpie, Schmackary’s has spent the last decade in the spotlight, earning rave reviews, awards and accolades from around the globe.

Schmackary’s is currently vetting qualified multi-unit owners to bring the cookie company to their local market. Ideal franchisees have prior franchise experience and a passion for bringing delicious, homestyle cookies to the eager masses. Franchisees receive expert training from the experienced Schmackary’s team, in addition to ongoing brand support throughout the opening process. Other franchise advantages include the brand’s coffee program which allows franchisees to generate revenue all day, affordable startup costs, low square footage requirements, and a robust catering and delivery business that provides multiple revenue streams to investors. Interested franchisees may submit inquiries and applications online at www.fransmart.com/schmackarys.

About Schmackary’s

Schmackary’s began in 2011 thanks to Zachary Schmahl – a boy from Nebraska who came to New York City with a showbiz dream. After charming his neighborhood with his delicious homemade cookies, Schmahl opened Schmackary’s in Hell’s Kitchen, the heart of NYC’s vibrant Broadway district. The brand was an immediate success, quickly becoming Broadway’s favorite cookie. After more than a decade of building a national network of fans and generating massive revenue, Schmahl has made the decision to expand the brand through franchising. Franchisees will receive hands-on training from the Schmackary’s team, a business that generates revenue across several revenue streams, and a brand that’s recognized worldwide for its charm and deliciousness. Schmackary’s currently operates one corporate location in New York City, with the goal of expanding into the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in the country. For more information, visit www.schmackarys.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

