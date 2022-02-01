The New York Times Company Announces Nominations for Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Times Company announced today that its Board of Directors has nominated Margot Golden Tishler to stand for election as a director at its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on April 24. All current directors are expected to stand for re-election with the exception of Hays N. Golden, a director since 2017, who is stepping down.

“I am delighted to have Margot nominated to serve on our Board,” said A.G. Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times Company. “As a fifth-generation member of the Ochs/Sulzberger family, she brings a deep understanding of our Company’s mission and business objectives. I am very grateful to Hays for his seven years of service to our Board. He’s served during a period of challenge and transformation for The Times, and we’ve been so lucky to have his wisdom, sharp intellect and steadfastness in tackling tough questions and navigating difficult moments. Through it all, he’s shown a deep commitment to The Times and our mission.”

Ms. Tishler, 47, serves as the chair of the Ochs-Sulzberger Trust. She is a freelance graphic designer and manages a company that sells accessories for children’s clothing. She holds an associate degree in graphic design from Pratt Institute.

Dr. Golden joined the Board in 2017 and has served on the Finance Committee for his full tenure.

