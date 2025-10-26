The Most Rewarding Cards Are Here: The New Chase Sapphire Reserve and Introducing Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

Unprecedented Annual Value for Cardmembers: Over $2,700 with Chase Sapphire Reserve and Over $2,500 with Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

To celebrate, cardmembers can participate in Summer, Reserved, a series of exceptional dining moments, including reservations at top restaurants, immersive dining experiences at iconic locations and a month-long Hamptons pop-up with LA hot-spot Delilah

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Chase unveils the all-new Chase Sapphire Reserve and introduces Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business, the most rewarding credit cards on the market. These developments from Sapphire Reserve again set a new standard in premium credit cards, featuring a valuable suite of lifestyle, travel and business benefits and credits, high points earn rates in several categories including travel and dining, new ways to maximize rewards, access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club network of airport lounges and more. Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business is designed to meet the needs of business owners at scale by elevating their travel experience and offering premium benefits and value toward business services that will help fuel their growth.





“The new Sapphire Reserve cards are the culmination of years of focus on the things most important to our cardmembers: travel, dining, entertainment and exceptional service,” said Chris Reagan, President of Branded Cards at Chase. “Both cards offer incredible rewards and benefits centered on our cardmembers’ lifestyles – whether it’s scoring hard-to-get reservations at great restaurants, elevating every aspect of their trips or providing access to amazing experiences.”

Both cards are on the Visa Infinite network, one of the most widely accepted global networks, and feature an industry-leading, comprehensive suite of travel protections that cover a wider range of travel setbacks than any other cards on the market. Cardmembers also have exclusive access to a dedicated Sapphire Reserve customer service team available 24/7 and who are specially trained to provide exceptional support tailored to cardmember needs.

Points Boost: A New Way to Make the Most of Rewards

Chase is also introducing Points Boost, an unmatched points redemption program with exclusive value for Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Reserve for Business. Points Boost allows Sapphire Reserve cardmembers to redeem Ultimate Rewards points at a rate of up to 2x on rotating offers through Chase Travel. Cardmembers can use Points Boost to maximize the value of their points on premium air cabin tickets and select hotels, including The Edit by Chase Travel – an exclusive collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts around the world where Sapphire Reserve cardmembers get complimentary benefits like free breakfast and a $100 property credit.

Access to Chase Sapphire’s Growing Lounge Network

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club’s network is strategically located in major airports across the U.S. including award-winning lounges at Boston Logan International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, with additional locations at John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Diego International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Cardmembers also have access to over 1,300 lounges with Priority Pass Select. Chase also announces Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport as a future Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club location, in addition to previously announced Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Los Angeles International Airport.

The New Chase Sapphire Reserve – More Value Than Ever

Chase Sapphire Reserve now offers over $2,700 in annual cardmember value. Plus, for a limited time, new cardmembers can receive the highest ever acquisition offer of 100,000 points and a $500 Chase Travel credit, after spending $5,000 in the first three months.

Travel in Style

Cardmembers receive a variety of high-value travel benefits and credits, including:

8x points on all Chase Travel purchases, replacing 5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel

on all Chase Travel purchases, replacing 5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, replacing 3x points on all travel

on flights and hotels booked direct, replacing 3x points on all travel $500 annual The Edit credit – Chase Travel’s collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts

annual The Edit credit – Chase Travel’s collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts Points Boost , the new points redemption accelerator program With Points Boost offers, all cardmembers’ points will be worth up to 2x on thousands of both top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel. For Chase Travel purchases not eligible for Points Boost Offers, points can be redeemed at a 1:1 rate on Chase Travel, replacing 1.5x on all Chase Travel purchases. Points earned prior to October 26, 2025, by Sapphire Reserve cardmembers who applied prior to June 23, 2025, can be redeemed at 1.5x on Chase Travel until October 26, 2027. For points earned prior to October 26, 2025, cardmembers will automatically receive the best offer available, whether it’s Points Boost or 1.5x on Chase Travel, maximizing rewards value for two years.

, the new points redemption accelerator program Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite Status

Cardmembers continue to receive: $300 annual travel credit – still the most flexible travel credit available $120 Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus credit every four years Access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club network of airport lounges and entry to over 1,300 lounges with Priority Pass Select and more than 20 select Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés when traveling on a Star Alliance airline Complimentary access to Reserve Travel Designers with end-to-end travel planning from custom itinerary to trip support The most comprehensive suite of travel protections available through built-in benefits that cover a wider range of travel setbacks than any other card including primary car insurance and trip cancellation



Elevated Dining Benefits

Exclusive dining benefits include:

A new $300 annual dining credit and primetime reservations at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables , available for booking on OpenTable Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables is a growing list of hundreds of restaurants across the country curated by The Infatuation and OpenTable in collaboration with the Visa Dining Collection

annual dining credit and primetime reservations at , available for booking on OpenTable 3x points on all dining purchases worldwide

on all dining purchases worldwide Exclusive access to Summer, Reserved, a series of exceptional dining moments, including reservations at top restaurants, immersive dining experiences at iconic locations from coast to coast and an elevated pop-up in the Hamptons with Los Angeles hot spot Delilah.

Curated Lifestyle Rewards

Cardmembers receive new annual credits in areas they value including entertainment and everyday spending categories:

$250 annual value through complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music

annual value through complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music $300 annual StubHub credit on concert and event tickets

annual StubHub credit on concert and event tickets $120 in annual Lyft in-app credits, up to $10 monthly, plus 5x total points on eligible Lyft rides

in annual Lyft in-app credits, up to $10 monthly, plus total points on eligible Lyft rides $300 annually in monthly DoorDash promos and complimentary DashPass membership worth $120 annually

annually in monthly DoorDash promos and complimentary DashPass membership worth annually 10x points on eligible Peloton equipment and accessory purchases and up to $120 in annual statement credits toward Peloton memberships

Premium Benefits Unlocked with $75,000 Spend

Cardmembers can earn additional status and credits after spending $75,000 each calendar year:

IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite Status

Southwest Airlines ® A-List Status and a $500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel

and a Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel $250 credit to The Shops at Chase, a new online shopping experience designed exclusively for cardmembers allowing them to shop for brands including Dyson, Sony, Therabody and Tumi, with rotating promotions, using their ultimate rewards points or their card to pay

The annual fee is now $795 with a $195 annual fee for authorized user cards, and no foreign transaction fees. Cardmembers who applied prior to June 23, 2025, will experience these new benefits and features starting October 26, 2025. Their annual fee will be adjusted to $795 on their next anniversary date following October 26, 2025.

Introducing Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business, Chase’s first premium travel-focused credit card for businesses, brings the best Sapphire Reserve benefits to business owners who expect hard-working rewards. The card unlocks over $2,500 in annual value, more business and travel value than any other premium business card, including high-value partner services and merchant credits that help owners streamline operations. To celebrate the launch, cardmembers can earn 200,000 points after spending $30,000 on purchases in the first six months of account opening.

Business Travel Reinvented

Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers have access to travel and rewards such as:

8x points on Chase Travel purchases as well as 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct

points on Chase Travel purchases as well as points on flights and hotels booked direct $300 annual travel credit – the most flexible travel credit available

annual travel credit – the available $120 Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus credit every four years

Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus credit every four years $500 annual The Edit credit – Chase Travel’s collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts

annual The Edit credit – Chase Travel’s collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts Points Boost , the new points redemption accelerator With Points Boost offers, cardmembers’ points will be worth up to 2x on thousands of both top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel

, the new points redemption accelerator Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite Status

Access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club network of airport lounges and entry to over 1,300 lounges with Priority Pass Select. The primary Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmember can also bring two guests per visit.

network of airport lounges and entry to over 1,300 lounges with Priority Pass Select. The primary Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmember can also The most comprehensive suite of travel protections available through built-in benefits that cover a wider range of travel setbacks than any other card including primary car insurance and trip cancellation

Credits to Keep Businesses Running

The card features additional rewards earned on advertising expenses and annual partner credits on business services, selected to meet the needs of businesses at scale:

3x points on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines

points on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines $400 ZipRecruiter credit to discover new talent

ZipRecruiter credit to discover new talent $200 Google Workspace credit toward AI tools for business

Google Workspace credit toward AI tools for business $100 Giftcards.com credit for flexible employee appreciation

Giftcards.com credit for flexible employee appreciation $300 annually in monthly DoorDash promos and complimentary DashPass membership worth $120 annually

annually in monthly DoorDash promos and complimentary DashPass membership worth annually $120 in annual Lyft in-app credits, up to $10 monthly, plus 5x total points on eligible Lyft rides

Premium Benefits Unlocked

Cardmembers can earn loyalty program status and additional credits with leading travel and shopping brands after spending $120,000 each calendar year:

IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite Status

Southwest Airlines A-List Status and a $500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel

and a Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel $500 credit to The Shops at Chase, a new online shopping experience designed exclusively for cardmembers allowing them to shop for brands including Dyson, Sony, Therabody and Tumi, with rotating promotions, using their ultimate rewards points or their card to pay

Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers have access to a high spending pay-in-full limit and Flex for Business, a credit line which allows payments over time with interest. There is a $795 annual fee with employee cards at $0, and no foreign transaction fees.

Cards Worth Showing Off

The cards’ designs reflect the refinement of the Sapphire Reserve Brand, with engraved logos and textured patterns on a new, even heavier metal veneer. The consumer card is inspired by the facets of a Sapphire gem and the Chase octagon, while the business card’s sophisticated look is influenced by pinstripe patterns and fluid textiles.

For more information on the Chase Sapphire Reserve card, please visit chase.com/ReserveIt. For the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business card, please visit chase.com/ReserveBusiness.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.0 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves 84 million consumers and 7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Critides, 610-937-3199, sarah.critides@chase.com / Kaitlin Finnerty, 732-690-7691, kaitlin.finnerty@chase.com