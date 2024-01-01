“The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks” to Lift off in Boston June 27 at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza

Lightroom and Paquin Entertainment Group Partner to Welcome Audiences Into an Immersive Cinematic Experience Co-Written and Narrated by Tom Hanks

Tickets On Sale Today at 10 A.M.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightroom and Paquin Entertainment Group today announced a thrilling new in-person immersive cinematic experience, opening June 27 in Boston, Massachusetts, at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza. Boston will serve as the first stop of the North American tour. The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks will transform the venue into a spectacular voyage to the Moon, combining powerful storytelling, rare NASA archival footage, and cutting-edge spatial audio to bring the gripping stories of the Apollo missions to life. Tickets go on sale today, May 28th at 10 a.m. and are available at www.lightroomexperiences.com.

Hanks narrates this epic, immersive cinematic experience which offers a one-of-a-kind perspective on humankind’s past and future voyages to the moon. Hanks is also the executive producer with co-writer Christopher Riley, a double BAFTA-nominated writer-director.

Stemming from his fascination with the Apollo missions, Hanks always dreamed of voyaging with astronauts, driving his lifelong passion for space. “As a kid, I was deeply affected by the Apollo missions and the dedication and commitment of the human beings who made each journey,” says Hanks. “Through the extraordinary and unique production capabilities of Lightroom, the audience can see these incredible moments in a new and enthralling perspective.”

Paquin Entertainment Group, the producers behind the blockbuster immersive hits Beyond Van Gogh, Beyond Monet and King Tut (with over seven million tickets sold globally), brings their expertise in creating transformative, technology-driven experiences.

“We are proud to partner with Lightroom, who work with some of the greatest artistic talents across art, music, film, fashion, science, and more,” says Justin Paquin, president of exhibitions and theatrical at Paquin Entertainment Group. “We are excited to have the support of the legendary Tom Hanks, whose passion for space exploration and compelling storytelling bring this experience to life.”

On the heels of its record-breaking opening in London, where more than 250,000 people attended, the audience response to The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks has been out of this world. “Our mission is to push the boundaries of storytelling—partnering with the world’s most visionary creatives to craft groundbreaking experiences for everyone,” says Lightroom’s CEO and Producer of The Moonwalkers, Richard Slaney.

With nations around the globe racing to explore the moon and beyond once again, there’s never been a better time to tell the story of one of humanities greatest adventures. This awe-inspiring experience catapults the stories of the Apollo missions back into the spotlight with a visual spectacle. Audiences will witness the Moon as never before through newly filmed interviews between Hanks and astronauts of the current Artemis program and rare, restored NASA footage and breath-taking images with stunning clarity from The Sunday Times bestseller, “Apollo Remastered” by NASA digital restoration expert Andy Saunders.

Co-directors Nick Corrigan and Lysander Ashton of 59 Studio bring it all to life. 59 Studio is the team behind Lightroom’s “David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)” and “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon.”

For more information and tickets to The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks, visit www.lightroomexperiences.com and follow @lightroom.exp on Facebook and Instagram.

The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is located at 130 Columbus Ave. in Boston.

Press Assets

About Lightroom

Working hand-in-hand with the greatest artistic talents across art, music, film, fashion, science and more, Lightroom has reimagined what an immersive experience can look like. Lightroom began as a joint venture between 59 Studio and London Theatre Company. Lightroom’s CEO is Richard Slaney, and its executive chair is Nick Starr, co-founder of London Theatre Company. Lightroom is backed by a group of investors led by Sir Leonard Blavatnik who is represented by Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment, and Mike Sherwood, former co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International. Alongside The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, Lightroom’s critically acclaimed shows includes David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away), Vogue: Inventing the Runway and Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs.

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world renowned artists, one of a kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group’s diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Strategic Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com

About 59 Studio

59 Studio is an award-winning design studio and production company based in London and New York. Our focus is on ‘story driven design’ – finding new ways of telling original stories through innovative design. The company’s designers, writers, directors, architects, animators, visual artists, producers, and technologists work together to produce artistic work in a range of disciplines. From architectural projection mapping to exhibition design; from VR experiences to events; from stage design to artistic installations, 59’s team uses design to tell memorable stories.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Darren DeLuca



Principal, LUCA PARTNERS



E: darren@luca-pr.com

M: (603) 489-7624