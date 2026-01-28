The Milk Cup Live Streamed with Blackmagic Design

ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus’ massive number of inputs and outputs supports demanding esports workflow.

Fremont, CA, USA – Wednesday, January 28, 2026 – Blackmagic Design announced today that Groove Event Management (GEM Co) brought The Milk Cup to audiences at the LAN Stage at a major gaming conference in San Diego and around the world via a live production and live stream backed by Blackmagic Design. Blackmagic Design equipment utilized on this production included the ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus and ATEM Constellation 8K live production switchers and more.

Created to provide women with more opportunities to succeed in esports, The Milk Cup featured the second annual women’s Fortnite LAN where 100 of the top women’s players battled live on stage.

“GEM Co has produced a multitude of gaming tournaments, reaching millions on LAN stages in both Europe and the US,” said Technical Director, Nicholas Gerry, GEM Co. “This year brought The Milk Cup, and producing the live and streamed event successfully took quite a bit of planning and specialized equipment to support three show days with different technical needs.”

As the primary switcher, the ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus handled all gameplay feeds and observer audio, as well as all cameras, including 50 POV cameras. “All 50 POV cameras had Blackmagic Micro Converters BiDirectional SDI/HDMI 12G, which allowed us to walk onto the stage and plug a Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR into the converter to instantly tune and color each POV. These cameras were not shading capable, so this workflow was critical,” said Gerry.

“The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus was chosen for its 80 inputs at 1080p60, its large number of AUX outputs, its low latency 60Hz processing, its 4 M/Es and SuperSource capability, and its tight integration with the Blackmagic Videohub 120×120 12G router, our central matrix, and HyperDeck recorders, which is ideal for modular flypack deployment,” he continued. “In high player count esports like Fortnite, input density and latency performance are everything. The ATEM excelled in both.

“Multiple M/Es let us drive LED walls as well as broadcast and observer needs simultaneously; SuperSource enabled multi POV composites and multi box layouts; the AUX outputs allowed rapid down stage, backstage and office monitor reassignment; 60Hz processing kept gameplay and the LED wall perfectly synced; and the high input capacity allowed all POVs, observers, graphics, and cameras online simultaneously.”

An ATEM Constellation 8K also handled gameplay feeds and observer audio, and functioned as a backup switcher along with an ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 10. A Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 camera captured the action, along with four Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2s shaded by an ATEM Camera Control Panel. Twenty HyperDeck Studio Mini broadcast decks were used for ISO recording with embedded master audio and a SmartScope Duo 4K monitor provided broadcast quality scopes.

“The speed, energy and technical demands of esports are unmatched,” noted Gerry. “Fortnite pushes systems to their limits, and watching a tightly built 60Hz pipeline run flawlessly for three days was extremely rewarding. The entire show pipeline ran at 1080p60, and this is a major strength of the Blackmagic ecosystem as it ensured extreme low latency, perfect motion cadence, and gameplay to camera to LED wall sync.”

“When it comes to esports, GEM Co has a deep understanding of the video game meta, mechanics and culture that make up the totality of today’s gaming industry,” Gerry concluded. “Creatively and effectively presenting a video game title to an in person audience, and/or via broadcast, is critical to elevating the experience while also engaging the community in authentic and meaningful ways.

“Blackmagic hardware is central to how we build our esports flypacks. Its open API, input density, low latency and flexibility align perfectly with the demands of modern competitive gaming. We’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Blackmagic technology.”

About Groove Event Management

Groove Event Management (GEM Co) is a cutting edge event management company focusing on esports and corporate production. This includes broadcast, live, virtual, and hybrid events. From multi day conferences to worldwide product launches, meetings, concerts and parties, GEM Co. is excited about the opportunity to bring our expert team of technicians, top shelf production value, and creative thought to your important event.

www.grooveeventmanagement.com

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com