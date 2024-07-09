The Los Angeles Film School Celebrates Industry Excellence: 2024 Spotlight Academy Inductees Announced

The 5th annual Spotlight Awards ceremony will induct James Cotten, Marlon Rivas, Mehrnaz Mohabati, Peter Munters, and Joshua Gitersonke into the Spotlight Academy

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Los Angeles Film School will host its 5th annual Spotlight Awards ceremony celebrating the new Spotlight Academy Class of 2024 members. This year’s Spotlight Awards will be an in-person celebration, as well as live-stream, at Ivar Theatre in Hollywood, California, on September 12.

The 2024 Spotlight Award alumni who will be inducted into The Los Angeles Film School Spotlight Academy include:

James Cotten (Film 2001): With over 25 years in the industry, award-winning filmmaker James Cotten has directed and produced numerous films, including the hit “La Linea – The Line.” He operates two post-production facilities and has over 50 VFX-producing credits, including “Pitch Perfect” and “Extraction 2.”

Marlon Rivas (Animation 2015): An immigrant and veteran, Marlon Rivas is a visualization generalist who has contributed to films like "Aquaman" and "Avatar: Way of Water." After his military service, he pursued his passion for film at The L.A. Film School, earning both associate and bachelor's degrees.

Mehrnaz Mohabati (Audio 2015): Mehrnaz Mohabati, a skilled ADR mixer, has collaborated with actors such as Al Pacino and Willem Dafoe . Her work has earned her industry recognition, including an MPSE Golden Reel Award nomination and an AAAA Best Sound award.

Peter Munters (Audio 2014, Entertainment Business 2015): Former singer for Over It and Runner Runner, Peter Munters has made his mark as an audio engineer and casting director for animation and video games. He has received Daytime Emmy nominations and won a Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Award, including his win in 2019 as a Dialogue Editor/ADR Mixer for " Lego DC Batman: Family Matters ."

Joshua Gitersonke (Music Production 2007): Joshua Gitersonke , a director of photography and steadicam operator, has worked on "The Amazing Race" and National Geographic's "Race to the Center of the Earth." He has garnered nine Emmy nominations and won for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork , and Video Control.

The award show is only a highlight of The L.A. Film School’s Spotlight Week, which features a variety of interactive events designed for both on-campus and online students and alumni. Throughout the week, participants will have exclusive access to expert panel discussions, networking sessions, prize giveaways, and live equipment demonstrations with exhibitors that include Focusrite Group, CDW-G, B&H, MSI, and Sony. The entire event runs from Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12, culminating in the Spotlight Awards ceremony Thursday evening.

The Los Angeles Film School is honored to celebrate these outstanding alumni for their significant impact on the entertainment industry. Their achievements reflect the excellence and dedication nurtured within our school.

Visit lafilm.edu/spotlight to learn more about each of the Spotlight inductees.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school’s faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

