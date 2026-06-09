The Lofton Venue Expands Its Three-Day Wedding Experience With New On-Site Cottages

Private Tennessee-Alabama border wedding venue adds five new cottages, increasing on-site lodging capacity to 40 overnight guests

The Lofton Venue, a private 36-acre wedding venue near Huntsville, Alabama, has added five new on-site cottages as part of its continued focus on three-day wedding celebrations.

Located near the Tennessee-Alabama border, The Lofton has become known for its peaceful countryside setting, all-inclusive wedding packages, and full-property wedding weekend experience. With the addition of the new cottages, the venue is expanding its ability to host couples and their closest guests on-site for a more relaxed, connected, and convenient celebration.

While The Lofton has hosted a mix of wedding formats in the past, the venue is now focused exclusively on three-day wedding experiences: a shift driven by what couples increasingly ask for: more time with family and friends, greater convenience for traveling guests, and a wedding weekend that does not feel rushed.

“Couples want more than a few hours at a venue,” said Amanda Smith, owner of The Lofton Venue. “They want time to settle in, celebrate with the people they love, and enjoy the full weekend together. These cottages help us create an even more seamless experience for couples and their guests.”

The new lodging includes The Couples Retreat, a private cottage designed for newlyweds with a king bed, full bath, washer and dryer, and kitchenette. Four additional guest cottages provide comfortable accommodations for family and friends, each with sleeping space, a private bathroom, and a kitchenette just steps from the venue.

The cottages complement Serenity, The Lofton’s larger existing on-site lodging option, bringing the venue’s total overnight capacity to 40 guests. The expanded lodging makes it easier for couples to host rehearsal dinners, welcome gatherings, wedding day celebrations, and post-wedding moments all in one place.

The addition also strengthens The Lofton’s position as a destination-style wedding venue for couples traveling from Nashville, Huntsville, and surrounding areas who want the feel of a wedding getaway without requiring guests to travel far from home.

Booked couples and couples still searching for their wedding venue are invited to attend The Lofton Wedding Showcase on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 1-4 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the property, tour the new cottages, sample catering and cake selections, enjoy an open bar, and meet many of the vendors included in The Lofton’s all-inclusive wedding packages.

As a special showcase offer, couples who book a new all-inclusive wedding package within 48 hours of attending the showcase will receive The Couples Retreat cottage complimentary with their booking.*

*Offer valid for new bookings only.

To learn more about The Lofton’s wedding weekends and on-site lodging, visit theloftonvenue.com or follow @theloftonvenue on Instagram and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Snowmad Digital

Elizabeth Nelson

elizabeth@snowmaddigital.com

https://theloftonvenue.com/

SOURCE: The Lofton Venue

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire