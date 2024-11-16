The LA Kings and Ironworkers Local 433 Team Up for Historic, First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

New Agreement Brings Ironworkers Local 433 into the LA Kings Family, Marking the Union’s First Major Collaboration with a Professional Sports Team in Los Angeles and the LA Kings’ First-Ever Partnership with a Union

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a historic first, two-time Stanley Cup Champions the LA Kings, and Ironworkers Local 433 (Local 433) have launched a strategic new partnership. The multiyear deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, represents the NHL team’s first-ever collaboration with a union and the first official professional sports deal for Ironworkers Local 433 in the Los Angeles market. As part of the agreement, Ironworkers Local 433 will become an official partner of the LA Kings, forging a unique alliance that brings together two organizations rooted in sheer strength and a shared commitment to the local communities they serve.





“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ironworkers Local 433 into the LA Kings family,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “This is a historic partnership that highlights common traits that we both share —strength, determination, and a deep connection to the community. Together, we look forward to building lasting memories and making an impact both on and off the ice.”

As an official partner of the LA Kings, Local 433 will launch a series of activations designed to engage and reward its members while expanding the union’s presence among hockey fans in Southern California. To kick off the partnership, Ironworkers 433 brought in an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience at the LA Kings’ Home Opener Fan Fest on October 24, offering attendees a glimpse into a day in the life of an ironworker. Fans will have another opportunity to check out the Virtual Reality (VR) experience at the LA Kings’ next Fan Fest on November 16, 2024, when the team takes on the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena. Fans in attendance will once again be able to step into the shoes of the union’s skilled professionals and learn more about the crucial role Ironworkers Local 433 has played in shaping Los Angeles’ iconic skyline.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this exciting new partnership between two of the most respected organizations in their fields: Ironworkers Local 433 and the LA Kings. Both exemplify toughness, resilience, and a commitment to excellence, values that have made them cornerstones in the Los Angeles community. For decades, Ironworkers Local 433 has been instrumental in shaping the physical and economic landscape of our city, providing the backbone for the iconic structures that define Los Angeles, including the beautiful Crypto.com Arena. On the other hand, the Kings have been a symbol of passion, grit, and dedication, inspiring generations of fans and athletes alike,” said Keith Harkey, Business Manager, Ironworkers Local 433. “This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a coming together of two organizations that share a deep-rooted commitment to hard work, integrity, and community. We are looking forward to a long-term relationship that not only drives success but also creates lasting, positive impacts for the city of Los Angeles and beyond. Together, we will continue to build on our legacy, fostering opportunities for growth, unity, and shared achievement. GO KINGS GO!!!”

Ironworkers Local 433 represents over 5,300 ironworkers across Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and surrounding regions. Specializing in structural steel, ornamental architecture, and renewable energy projects, Ironworkers Local 433 has been a pillar in the construction industry since 1929. With a long history of building impressive structures, its members have contributed to the construction of some of the most iconic sports and live-entertainment landmarks including Disney Concert Hall, The Getty Museum and the Kings’ home ice, Crypto.com Arena, among many others.

Ironworkers Local 433 will also engage fans as a presenting sponsor of a Kings home game each season per contract year, a major highlight of the agreement. The first will include the Ironworkers Local 433 Title Night on January 20, 2025, when the Kings take on the Pittsburg Penguins at Crypto.com Arena. As a presenting sponsor, Ironworkers Local 433 will celebrate their members while enjoying in-game recognition including digital scoreboard spots. Union members will also have access to VIP hospitality and exclusive ticket promotions designed to bring members and fans together in celebration.

Local 433, which represents thousands of members across Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside, Clark, and Kern Counties, will utilize its partnership with the Kings to engage fans, strengthen ties within the communities it serves and grow its member-base in the region. As an official partner of team, the deal also includes extensive exposure for the union throughout the NHL season, including Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DEDs) during local broadcasts, LED rotational dasherboards at Kings home games, in-arena PA announcements and logo placements at Crypto.com Arena. Local 433 will also continue to have a presence at multiple LA Kings Fan Fests throughout the season, providing additional opportunities for fan engagement and brand visibility.

“Ironworkers Local 433 has played an instrumental role in building the physical structures that define our city, just as the Kings have built a legacy of determination and passion on the ice,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “We are thrilled to partner with an organization that mirrors our commitment to community and excellence, and we look forward to working together to create memorable experiences for both Kings fans and Ironworkers Local 433 members.”

Fans can expect a season filled with unique activations, exclusive promotions, and a celebration of the hard-working men and women of Ironworkers Local 433, who have helped build Los Angeles into the vibrant city it is today. For more information on how to join Ironworkers Local 433 or to learn about its apprenticeship program at the University of Iron, visit www.universityofiron.org or call (714) 228-9744.

ABOUT IRONWORKERS LOCAL 433

Ironworkers Local 433 represents over 5,300 ironworkers across Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside, Clark, and Kern Counties in California. As well as Clark, Lincoln, and Nye Counties in Nevada. Its members are the best-trained and safest ironworkers in the industry.

As part of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Ironworkers, the union is committed to advocating for the rights and interests of its members, promoting safe working conditions, and ensuring fair compensation.

Ironworkers Local 433’s signatory contractors have access to the largest pool of skilled and trained manpower in the nation. They call on the union when they need productive, highly skilled, and drug-free ironworkers. To find out more about Ironworkers Local 433, or to find a contractor, visit www.ironworkers433.org or call (626) 964-2500.

Local 433 plays a vital role in representing ironworkers, ensuring their well-being, and advancing the profession in Southern California and Nevada. Through collective bargaining, training programs, and community involvement, the union strives to uphold its members’ rights and welfare while maintaining the highest industry standards.

Local 433’s History

Since 1929, Ironworkers Local 433 has been a cornerstone of the construction industry in California and Nevada. The union has been instrumental in building some of the region’s most iconic structures, including the Disney Concert Hall, SoFi Stadium, Gerald Desmond Bridge, Raiders Stadium, Lucas Museum, The Getty Museum, and many others.

Local 433 is the largest ironworker local in the nation, and it proudly holds the distinction of being recognized as one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the U.S., a badge its members wear with pride.

ABOUT THE LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

