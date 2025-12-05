The Krazy Coupon Lady Launches Industry-First Universal Digital Coupon Solution

A first-of-its-kind integration brings secure, AI-powered 8112 digital coupons directly into the KCL app – modernizing how CPG brands reach shoppers.

The Krazy Coupon Lady (KCL), the leading deal discovery platform, today announced a landmark partnership with The Coupon Bureau to launch the next generation of digital couponing: Universal Coupons, now integrated directly within the free KCL app. This debut brings the highly anticipated technology to millions of everyday shoppers nationwide.

Setting a New Standard for Digital Promotions

This strategic alliance sets a new benchmark for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) promotions, combining the reach and shopper influence of KCL with the security and scalability of The Coupon Bureau’s AI (8112) standard. Together, the two organizations are unlocking a seamless, secure, and fully trackable coupon experience that modernizes how brands engage with consumers.

“This partnership is about more than just coupons-it’s about transforming the way CPG brands connect with shoppers in a digital-first world,” said Heather Wheeler, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady. “By launching Universal Coupons, we’re demonstrating what’s possible when technology and trust come together to power consumer savings.”

“It is thrilling to partner with The Krazy Coupon Lady to bring new savings opportunities to millions of active shoppers through Universal Coupons,” adds Brett Watson, CEO of The Coupon Bureau. “By integrating Universal Coupons directly into their app, consumers are getting the reliable, personalized savings they expect from KCL, while significantly enhancing security in couponing for their brand partners. This is how we build trust in digital promotions.”

Why Universal Coupons Matter for CPG Innovators

Digital-First, Omni-Channel: The 8112 solution eliminates paper, reduces fraud, and removes operational friction , -allowing brands to deploy targeted offers across in-store, online, and mobile channels.

Personalized, Measurable Engagement: KCL’s platform intelligently surfaces relevant deals to the right shoppers while The Coupon Bureau’s technology enables real-time validation and redemption tracking.

Proven Shopper Influence: Two-thirds of KCL’s audience start their shopping journey on the platform, with 87% considering KCL’s recommendations and 93% likely to repeat purchases-driving high conversion and long-term loyalty for CPG brands.

A Call to Forward-Thinking CPG Brands

This launch is a call to action for CPGs seeking to future-proof their promotional strategies. By joining the digital coupon revolution, brands can:

Reach purchase-ready shoppers at scale

Access deeper insights and measurable ROI

Enhance brand security and reduce promotional fraud

Join industry leaders advancing the next wave of digital CPG innovation

About The Krazy Coupon Lady

The Krazy Coupon Lady is the #1 deal discovery platform, empowering millions of shoppers to save smarter every day through expert-curated deals and seamless digital experiences.

About The Coupon Bureau

The Coupon Bureau is a non-profit, industry-managed platform that delivers universal, secure, and real-time coupon solutions for the CPG industry.

