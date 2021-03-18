The Knot Expands Wedding Gift Options With the Launch of Gift Cards for Airbnb, Chipotle, Disney, Hulu, Nike, SHOWTIME®, Topgolf and More in The Knot Registry Store

From Experiences and Travel to Food and Binge-Worthy Content,The Knot Registry Store Offers Wedding Guests Yet Another Option to Gift Couples Exactly What They Want

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As couples and guests continue to look for new, hyper-personalized ways to register for and purchase unique wedding gifts, The Knot—a leading wedding planning and registry resource—today launched digital gift cards in The Knot Registry Store from popular brands like 1-800-PetSupplies.com, Airbnb, Callaway Golf, Chipotle, Delta Air Lines, Disney, Domino’s®, GameStop®, Hulu, NFLShop.com, Nike, Nintendo eShop, Royal Caribbean, SHOWTIME®, Stitch Fix®, Topgolf, Wine.com and more. The gift cards functionality in The Knot Registry Store further expands the gift offerings couples can register for and guests can purchase without leaving The Knot. Rooted in product data and feedback from couples, this new offering further reinforces The Knot’s commitment to expanding its product assortment to exceed consumer preferences and behaviors, based on what couples are registering for and guests are purchasing.

With more than 40 years of experience in the wedding industry, The Knot leads in registry guidance and has helped more than 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Within The Knot Registry platform, couples can create a unique wish list from a wide array of the most popular wedding gifts and gift cards via The Knot’s digital store, along with cash funds, experiences, charities, partner retailer registries and more—all synced together in one place that’s easy for couples and guests to navigate via a couple’s wedding website on The Knot. Along with a couple’s wedding registry, their free wedding website shares all relevant wedding details with guests, collects RSVPs, and even matches their invitation suite and other paper choices found on The Knot Invitations.

“For the couple that loves to binge-watch the most popular shows, to those who can’t wait to fill their passports with stamps once again and frequently hit the golf links together, the gift options are truly endless with gift cards from a broad range of beloved brands that fit couples’ unique lifestyles,” said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Knot. “With the launch of gift cards in The Knot Registry Store—part of the all-in-one The Knot Registry platform—we’re helping couples take the guesswork out of guests’ gift shopping by providing a more personalized approach to gifting couples cash for their newlywed lives.”

The vast assortment of gift cards available in The Knot Registry Store provides an additional registry option between retail products and cash funds that make it simple for guests to gift couples something unique. Additionally, couples who create their registry on The Knot can choose from a list of brands not found on any other popular registry platform, including 1-800-PetSupplies.com, NFLShop.com, Nike, SHOWTIME® and Wine.com. Not only are gift cards easy to add to a registry and for a guest to purchase, they’re also budget-friendly with availability in a variety of amounts. Additionally, gift cards from The Knot Registry Store are instantly delivered to couples via email for immediate use.

After helping more than 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them, this new addition is yet another way The Knot is making wedding planning personalized for couples and their registry just as customizable as their wedding day. For more information on gift cards through The Knot Registry Store or to start your registry with The Knot today, visit theknot.com/registry.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Contacts

Stephanie Colpo



Sr. Manager, Public Relations & Brand Marketing



[email protected]