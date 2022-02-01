The “Kings of #NBATwitter” Josiah Johnson, LaJethro Jenkins, and Zach Schwartz Reunite for the 2022-23 NBA Season on “Outta Pocket,” a BUCKETS Original Production Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

Hoops Fans Invited to Join Show Hosts and Special Guests NBA Champion Nick Young and Los Angeles Clippers Guard Terance Mann as they Kick Off Season Three of the “Outta Pocket” with a Live Watch Party

Get More “Outta Pocket” this Season as the Show Expands to Apple, Spotify, and other Major Podcast Platforms

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kings of #NBATwitter are back and now filming live for the 2022-23 NBA season! Josiah Johnson (aka “King of NBA Twitter”), John Nichols, (aka LaJethro Jenkins from “Jenkins & Jonez”), and LA superfan Zach Schwartz will reunite for the third season of “Outta Pocket,” a BUCKETS original production presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation. For this season’s tip off, fans can join Johnson, Jenkins, Schwartz and special guests NBA Champion Nick Young and Los Angeles Clippers Guard Terance Mann for the first-ever “Outta Pocket” Live Watch Party, presented by Hulu + Live TV, on October 18 as defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Outta Pocket” is a week-in-review talk show covering the NBA’s most relevant trends and entertaining storylines from Internet hoops culture. Led by Johnson, Nichols, and Schwartz, “Outta Pocket” is about the laughs before the stats and regularly features high-profile guests including players and NBA Twitter personalities.

Full episodes of “Outta Pocket” drop exclusively on the BUCKETS YouTube channel every Friday during the regular NBA season. New this season, “Outta Pocket” is expanding to Apple, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. Show highlights, the best of behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive content will be distributed throughout WSE’s massive digital network that boasts more than 117 million followers. And of course, show hosts will be firing off their viral Tweets that have earned them a place among #NBATwitter royalty.

“Outta Pocket” is one of the Internet’s most popular shows covering hoops. The show has featured some of the most dynamic names in hoops, including Nick Young, DeMarcus Cousins, Iman Shumpert, Bones Hyland, RJ Hampton, and Terrence Ross.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation reaching more than 117 million highly-engaged followers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, and more. Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences. Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.

