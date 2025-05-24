The Indiana Toll Road Prepares for Holiday Travel

A few tips to enhance your travel experience along the Indiana Toll Road

As the summer travel season approaches, ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is reminding motorists to take a few simple steps to make travel smoother and more efficient for everyone.

E-ZPass customers are encouraged to double-check their account status at least 72 hours prior to hitting the road. Having a properly mounted transponder, a fully funded E-ZPass account, and a valid payment method attached to the account will help to avoid unexpected delays and to keep customers moving.

In addition, all customers are asked to:

Use the correct lane for their payment method;

Slow down as you approach toll plazas;

Leave a safe distance between vehicles;

Follow all posted signs and directions.

To support smooth and safe operations this summer, the Indiana State Police (ISP) will monitor traffic at toll plazas and provide guidance when needed.

“Summer is a great time to travel, and we’re here to help make the driving experience as smooth and safe as possible,” said an ITRCC Executive. “By taking a few extra moments to update your E-ZPASS account and driving carefully through toll plazas, you help keep our staff safe, improve traffic flow, and avoid delays.”

Motorists are also reminded that toll plaza staff and ISP personnel may be working in the vicinity of the toll lanes. Please drive with care and remain alert for workers on site.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

