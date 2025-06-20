“The Haunted Trail: A Tale of Two Four-Leaf Clovers” Launches as a Supernatural Irish Horror Story Connecting Ancient Magic and Alien Warfare

New Irish sci-fi war story blends alien species, Egyptian mummies, and Irish folklore in a chilling Halloween saga

A new tale in the Fiction/Horror genre, The Haunted Trail: A Tale of Two Four-Leaf Clovers , introduces readers to a supernatural Irish horror story that spans galaxies and centuries, landing on Earth in the middle of a haunting Irish war tale. This imaginative release explores the collision between alien technology, ancient Egyptian curses, and Celtic folklore-all centered around two mysterious four-leaf clovers.

The story begins on a planet light-years away from Earth, where blue and green alien races live under a tense truce, divided by territorial lines. Driven by obsession, the blue aliens embark on a century-long mission to steal a powerful four-leaf clover hidden deep beneath the green aliens’ territory. After a massive underground drilling operation and a strategic bomb detonation, the blue aliens succeed in retrieving the magical artifact.

Fleeing their planet, four blue aliens carry the stolen clover on a spacecraft that ultimately malfunctions and crash-lands in Egypt-on Halloween night, exactly thirty years after the heist. There, they implant the artifact into the heart of a sinister mummy. The aliens ally with Egyptian forces and begin invading lands across Earth, leading to their final stop: Dublin, Ireland.

Their goal is to locate a second magical clover, long believed to be held by an Irish man named Butch McPherson. Now 50 years old, Butch discovered the clover as a six-year-old child on Halloween night, moments before a violent altercation involving his father’s business partner. The clover saved his life and became his most treasured possession. Decades later, Butch must once again depend on its power-this time, to defend his homeland from an invading force unlike any other.

The Haunted Trail: A Tale of Two Four-Leaf Clovers is a bold addition to the growing library of Irish war tales and delivers a rare blend of supernatural Irish horror and Irish sci-fi war story themes. Through a mix of ancient legend and futuristic conflict, the book explores the enduring power of myth, memory, and the unexplained.

