The Great Reset, the First Photorealistic AI Film Makes History at the Cannes Film Festival

The film produced entirely with artificial intelligence positions Spanish filmmaker Daniel H. Torrado as a pioneer in a new era of cinema.

CANNES, France, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its screening at the European Film Market of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) last February, the apocalyptic sci-fi thriller ‘The Great Reset’ has been presented at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film. It is the first time that a feature film created with artificial intelligence (AI) has been presented at the world’s leading professional film market, where it has aroused significant interest among distributors and specialised media.

The work, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Daniel H. Torrado, is both a narrative and technological milestone and positions the Spanish filmmaker as a pioneer in a new era of cinema.

The innovative impact of ‘The Great Reset’ has been recognised by the prestigious specialist magazine The Hollywood Reporter, which dedicated in its special edition on the Cannes Film Festival an article entitled ‘Spain tests the waters of artificial intelligence’. The article highlights the pioneering role of the film and especially Torrado’s participation in the advances of artificial intelligence in the audiovisual field.

It is a production of the companies Virtual World Pictures and Canary Film Factory.

The project began in 2023 with the writing of the script. Over the last year, the AI workflow has been designed and optimised, including fine-tuning of the models, to ensure full control over the creativity of the material generated. Although the entire film was computer generated, and all sets and characters were created digitally, some scenes used actors as reference for acting and dubbing.

AI was involved in all stages of production and post-production, from image and animation generation to sound design, but always with human supervision.

“We are very proud to present The Great Reset at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film, a space where the most innovative ideas in contemporary cinema converge. It will undoubtedly be a key impulse to introduce the world to this story that explores not only the narrative potential of AI, but also its ability to transform the film industry,” said Torrado.

In the film, an artificial intelligence, created from the mind of an unscrupulous hacker, sets in motion an apocalyptic plan to destroy the world in order to save the only person he has ever loved: his daughter. Faced with the collapse of humanity and the echoes of a broken past, Emma embarks on a desperate race to save the world.

