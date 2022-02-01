The Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold Land at the Nation’s Most Awarded 5G Network

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):





What’s the news: The latest from Google is here! Starting today, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get the new Pixel 7a for free. Plus, Google’s first ever foldable phone — the Pixel Fold — will be coming to T-Mobile soon!

Why it matters: Everyone likes a free phone — and everyone likes to get the most out of their new tech. That’s just what T-Mobile customers get thanks to the Un-carrier’s unbeatable value and leading 5G network — the only 5G network that can unleash the Pixel 7a’s full potential with 5G standalone three-carrier aggregation.

Who it’s for: Everyone.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that new and existing customers get the Google Pixel 7a for free when adding a line on most plans, including the Un-carrier’s best new plan, Go5G Plus. And Pixel Fold, Google’s first ever foldable phone, is heading to the Un-carrier soon too.

Pixel 7a leverages the power of T-Mobile’s 5G standalone three-carrier aggregation capabilities. This means that T-Mobile customers in parts of the network can unlock even faster speeds, better connectivity and seamless responsiveness that can’t be matched by other networks without that capability. And while Carriers lock customers in three-year device contracts, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years, and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. And on top of all that, Go5G Plus is packed with $270 in additional perks for families per month — like Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. All on America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

To help Google superfans get a Pixel 7a in their hands, new and existing T-Mobile customers — including T-Mobile for Business — can:

Get a free Pixel 7a with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a line on most plans OR trading in an eligible device on Go5G or Go5G Plus plans.

Get a free Google Pixel Buds A-series when picking up a Pixel 7a, plus tax.

Pixel 7a is powered by Google Tensor G2 with an immersive 6.1” FHD+ display that adjusts up to 90 Hz and a 3D metal visor architecture frame. The Pixel 7a is equipped with a 4300mAh battery and comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultrawide for those far away photos. See it in action in T-Mobile’s latest unboxing video here.

The Pixel 7a comes in Charcoal, Snow and Sea at $20.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $499.99) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on all Pixel devices at T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Contact us before canceling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $499.99). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in for trade-in offer (e.g., Save $500: Apple iPhone: X / Save $250: Apple iPhone: 7) required. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $499.99 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Earbuds: Not valid on prior purchases or in combination with other offers/discounts for this accessory. Device and Pixel Buds must be purchased on same day/same account.

