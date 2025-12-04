The Gentlemen Pros Honoured With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Plumbing Contractors in Southern Alberta

The Gentlemen Pros, a trusted family-owned business providing plumbing, heating, and electrical home services, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Plumbing Contractors category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company’s dedication to professionalism, integrity, and customer-focused service across Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and surrounding areas.

Founded with a mission to bring honesty and quality back into home services, The Gentlemen Pros has built its reputation on transparent practices, thorough training, and a commitment to easing the stress that comes with plumbing and heating emergencies. With a team of highly trained technicians-each background checked and drug tested-the company ensures that every client receives reliable, respectful service in their time of need.

A Tradition of Family Values

As a family business, The Gentlemen Pros prides itself on treating customers like neighbours. Their technicians, both men and women, are not only skilled in their trades but also uphold the company’s values of respect, courtesy, and professionalism.

The Gentlemen Pros stand behind their service, providing a 5-year warranty (higher than the industry standard) for most plumbing, electrical and HVAC services.

The Gentlemen Pros provides upfront pricing, so that their customers are always in control. No job begins until the technician gets approval from the customer, and the customer approves the price. This approach has helped the business foster lasting relationships built on trust and consistency.

“Our goal has always been to provide more than just a quick fix,” says the leadership team at The Gentlemen Pros. “We want every homeowner to feel supported, respected, and confident that the work being done is of the highest quality. Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is truly an honour because it shows our community sees and values this commitment.”

Excellence Recognized by Consumers

The Consumer Choice Award is earned through independent market research that identifies companies excelling in customer satisfaction and business reputation. For The Gentlemen Pros, being named Southern Alberta’s top plumbing contractor underscores the effectiveness of their customer-first philosophy.

“This recognition means so much to our team,” the leadership team continues. “It represents the trust our clients place in us when they let us into their homes, often during stressful situations. That trust is something we never take for granted.”

Serving Albertans with Care and Expertise

With services ranging from routine maintenance to 24/7 (around-the-clock) emergency plumbing and heating repairs, The Gentlemen Pros brings both technical expertise and compassion to every call. Electricians on the team provide a full suite of solutions to help homeowners feel secure and cared for.

By combining advanced training with a genuine dedication to service, The Gentlemen Pros has become a reliable partner for thousands of households across Alberta.

Continuing A Legacy of Service

As they celebrate this recognition, The Gentlemen Pros remain focused on their mission of providing exceptional plumbing, heating, and electrical services rooted in professionalism and trust. Their continued growth across Alberta reflects a commitment to raising the standard for home services.

