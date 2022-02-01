The Fresh Market is Bringing its Epicurean Food Experience to Port St. Lucie

Specialty retailer opens 161st store

The Fresh Market, Inc. today opened its newest store in Port St. Lucie, FL, marking the first store for the specialty food retailer in the city and its 47th in Florida. With a convenient location at 10272 SW Meeting Street, the new 23,424 square-foot store is ready to serve the community with an exceptional shopping experience.









To celebrate the grand opening, a “bread breaking” ceremony, vendor sampling, specialty presentations, giveaways, live music performed by members of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra, and a check presentation to The Treasure Coast Food Bank were held to officially welcome Port St. Lucie guests to The Fresh Market. To commemorate its growing partnership, The Fresh Market presented the Food Bank with a check for $2,000. The Port St. Lucie location will be the third The Fresh Market store that will provide ongoing weekly food donations to The Treasure Coast Food Bank each week to help feed people facing hunger. It’s all a part of The Fresh Market’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves through Feeding America® local partner food banks.

The new store in Port St. Lucie offers a wide selection of fresh produce, premium meats, seafood, bakery items, and a variety of specialty products, including wine and cheese. Shoppers can expect to find high-quality ingredients to create delicious meals and discover unique products to enhance their culinary adventures. Procuring only the top echelons of choice and prime beef, the store will offer dry aging for preferred cuts, providing its guests an optimum product with superior taste and tenderness. Provided by The Fresh Market’s own fish houses, and locally sourced, a selection of whole or fresh-cut fish, shellfish and live lobster will be available.

It also features a full-service floral department and a special sensory experience for its guests—a center store culinary kitchen called The Square. All items are created with distinct flavors, fresh ingredients, and recipes uniquely developed by The Fresh Market. Guests have a made-to-order station with fully customizable brown rice bowls, salads, sandwiches and chicken tortilla soup with lime crema. Guests can also choose from an assortment of fresh hot foods, including smoked salmon, rotating hot sides based on the season, and some of the best BBQ Port St. Lucie has to offer—sold by the pound or as a platter. The Fresh Market slowly smokes its brisket overnight for a minimum of 12 hours over locally sourced wood. The new store offers in-house smoked pulled pork, turkey, St. Louis ribs and smoked pit beans.

In addition, the new store will offer several features for coffee lovers, with upgrades in offering and technology:

The Fresh Market’s Coffee by the Cup that guests have come to know the retailer for, which offers a wide array of unique and curated flavors, including seasonal blends. Guests can choose from six of The Fresh Market’s coffees as a free sample while they shop or to purchase by the cup, with every cup ground and brewed fresh to order from The Fresh Market’s new bean to cup machines. The coffees are also available to purchase as whole bean to brew at home .

The Fresh Market’s new self-service, fully automated coffee station expands its offering to include espresso, lattes, cappuccino, mochas and hot chocolate.

“We are thrilled to bring The Fresh Market experience to the vibrant community of Port St. Lucie,” said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “Our team has worked diligently to create a welcoming environment where guests can find the freshest ingredients, exceptional service and unique offerings.”

Guests will be able to sign up and start saving with The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience that’s free to join and takes seconds! Members of the program can take advantage of automatically loaded and curated member-only loyalty offers, digital coupons and “The Club Hub” purchase frequency programs, which allow guests to earn free items or dollars off favorite items (for example, cheese and coffee clubs), and a free Slice of Ultimate Birthday Cake during the Member’s birthday month.

The new store is open seven days a week, from 8am to 9pm. Customers can also shop online and enjoy curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market’s website or mobile app.* The store will be offering special deals and promotions throughout the coming weeks in celebration of the grand opening.

*Apple and the Apple Logo are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

