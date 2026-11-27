The Company reported a record quarterly billed revenue of $15.0M (CAD $21.4M) in Q3 2026, representing a YoY increase of 28% from Q3 2025.

The Company achieved positive EBITDA of $0.60M (CAD $0.85M) and adjusted EBITDA of $0.75M (CAD $1.06M) in Q3 2026, the Company’s strongest adjusted EBITDA since Q2 2025.

Q3 2026 was the Company’s first full quarter operating solely from its Bolingbrook and Downers Grove facilities, which together total approximately 210,000 square feet.

The Company received a capital grant totalling $765,000 (CAD $1.09M) from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) under the Business Attraction Prime Sites program.

Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc. has increased the funds available under the Company’s existing asset-based credit facility from US$5 million (CAD $7.1M) to US$7 million (CAD $10.0M).

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) (“The Fresh Factory” or the “Company“), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce financial results for the thirteen- and thirty-nine-week periods ending October 3, 2026 (“Q3 2026”).

“This was our first full quarter operating exclusively from Bolingbrook and Downers Grove,” said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. “We delivered record billed revenue of $15.0 million, up 28% year-over-year, while improving adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter. With our facility consolidation now behind us, we’re beginning to see the benefits of a more efficient operating structure. As we continue to bring additional volume into our facilities, we believe we’re positioned to generate greater operating leverage and improve profitability.”

Financial and Operational Highlights: Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025

Record billed revenue of $15.0M (CAD $21.4M) in Q3 2026 vs. $11.7M (CAD $16.7M) in Q3 2025, a 28% increase, mainly driven by sales to existing strategic partners across a variety of categories, as well as sales to new accounts.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.75M (CAD $1.06M) in Q3 2026 vs. $0.66M (CAD $0.94M) in Q3 2025, a 13% increase and the second consecutive quarterly improvement, as the Company operated its first full quarter from the consolidated Bolingbrook and Downers Grove footprint.

The Company reported a net loss of $0.74M (CAD $1.05M) in Q3 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.34M (CAD $0.48M) in Q3 2025, primarily driven by higher depreciation on the Bolingbrook buildout and higher interest expense.

Adjusted gross margin was $4.71M (CAD $6.73M) in Q3 2026, compared to $4.11M (CAD $5.87M) in Q3 2025. Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage, was 31% in Q3 2026 vs. 35% in Q3 2025, and improved sequentially from 30% in Q2 2026 as Bolingbrook ramp-up inefficiencies began to subside.

Strategic Areas of Focus

The Fresh Factory is building a platform to serve emerging food and beverage brands in the fresh-food sector with an emphasis on better-for-you products. The Company has established the following three key areas of focus on which it will report on a quarterly basis moving forward.

Execution: Focus on safety, high-quality operations, and strong margins.

Adjusted gross margin was $4.71M (CAD $6.73M) for Q3 2026, compared to $4.11M (CAD $5.87M) for Q3 2025.

Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage, was 31% for Q3 2026 vs. 35% for Q3 2025, driven by a combination of product-mix changes and Bolingbrook ramp-up costs.

Operating profit on a dollar basis was $1.28M (CAD $1.83M) for Q3 2026, compared to $1.44M (CAD $2.06M) for Q3 2025.

Operating profit, as a percentage, was 8.5% in Q3 2026 vs. 12.3% in Q3 2025. The margin compression reflects the higher facility and utility costs of the Bolingbrook facility, which carries a substantially larger footprint than the legacy Carol Stream site it replaced. Management expects these dynamics to recede as production volumes build at the consolidated footprint.

The Company achieved EBITDA of $0.60M (CAD $0.85M) in Q3 2026.

Growth: Invest in and grow with the right brands across diversified channels.

Billed revenue for Q3 2026 was $15.0M (CAD $21.4M), compared to $11.7M (CAD $16.7M) in Q3 2025.

The Company’s Q3 2026 billed revenue grew 28% YoY, driven by increased demand from existing strategic partners across a variety of categories, as well as sales to new accounts.

The Company produced 18.7M packaged units in Q3 2026, compared to 14.6M in Q2 2026, a 28% increase.

Q3 2026 was the Company’s first full quarter operating from two manufacturing facilities in Bolingbrook and Downers Grove, Illinois, totaling approximately 210,000 square feet, following the exit from the legacy Carol Stream facility on April 30, 2026. The consolidated footprint provides enhanced scale and flexibility to support partners as they grow.

The Company received a capital grant totalling $765,000 (CAD $1.09M) from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) under the Business Attraction Prime Sites program. The non-dilutive grant supports the Company’s ongoing expansion of Illinois manufacturing operations, including the relocation of production to Bolingbrook and improvements to its Downers Grove facility, together with the associated capital investment and creation of new jobs in the state.

(CAD $1.09M) from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) under the Business Attraction Prime Sites program. The non-dilutive grant supports the Company’s ongoing expansion of Illinois manufacturing operations, including the relocation of production to Bolingbrook and improvements to its Downers Grove facility, together with the associated capital investment and creation of new jobs in the state. Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc. (the “Lender”) has increased the funds available under the Company’s existing asset-based credit facility (the “Facility”) from US$5 million to US$7 million. The Facility was originally established in September 2025 in the principal amount of US$4 million and increased to US$5 million in December 2025. Funds drawn on the Facility will bear interest at prime plus 1.00% per annum, payable monthly. In connection with the increase, the Facility’s borrowing base has been expanded to include a machinery and equipment component, in addition to eligible accounts receivable, and the permitted use of proceeds now includes equipment purchases in addition to working capital and general corporate purposes. The maturity date of the Facility remains as at September 2028. The Company expects that future revenue generated through operations will be sufficient to service and fully repay the Facility on or before its maturity date. A commitment fee of US$30,000 was paid to the Lender in connection with the amendment to the Facility, and a service fee equal to 0.375% of the maximum commitment under the Facility shall be payable on the annual anniversary of the amended Facility.

“This increase gives us more room to fund working capital and to invest in the equipment that supports our customers’ growth,” said Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of The Fresh Factory. “We appreciate the continued support of Mitsubishi HC Capital as we scale our operations.”

Sustainability: Become a market leader in sustainability.

The Company continued to compost 100% of its food waste and donate 100% of its produce extras.

The Company’s Bolingbrook facility operates on the high-efficiency HVAC units installed during the buildout, reducing energy consumption and supporting the Company’s commitment to lowering operational emissions.

Q3 2026 covers the thirteen- and thirty-nine-week periods ending October 3, 2026, compared to the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2025, for Q3 2025, following the Company’s adoption of a 4-4-5 fiscal calendar in 2026 to better align internal management reporting and operations. As a result, certain financial results for individual reporting periods may not be directly comparable to prior periods.

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s interim financial statements for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ending October 3, 2026 (the “Interim Financial Statements“), and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (the “MD&A“); both documents are available to download on The Fresh Factory’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For conversion purposes, this release used $0.70 as the conversion rate from CAD to USD.

All figures in this news release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the better-for-you space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from two manufacturing facilities near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public benefit corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Keaton Olsen

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Billed revenue, adjusted gross margin, operating profit, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, costs of being public, share-based compensation, and one-time transaction expenses. Adjusted gross margin is defined as billed revenue minus food, packaging, and labor (i.e., COGs). Operating profit is adjusted gross margin less utilities, facilities, and maintenance costs. Billed revenue is a financial measure defined as the revenue billed to customers as opposed to total revenue, which represents billed revenue less trade and variable selling and any production credits and samples.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as billed revenue, adjusted gross margin, operating profit, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the billed revenue, adjusted gross margin, operating profit, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to hereafter as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company’s new product offerings, its ability to execute on its goals, statements about the Facility, the use of proceeds from the Facility, the availability of funds under the Facility, the anticipated benefits of the increased amount under the Facility, general macro and micro economic impacts of inflation on the business and operations of the Company, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company’s business prospects, future trends, plans, and strategies. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “may”, “will,” “would”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “proposes”, “anticipates”, “targeted”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “designed”, “goal”, “anticipate” or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry, can be found in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company’s continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire