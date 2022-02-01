The Fedcap Group Reports First Half Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Revenue Increase of 6.4% to $186.1 Million Reflected Solid Organic Growth of Domestic and International Programs

Served Nearly 140,000 Individuals in First Half of FY2023—a 50% Year-on-Year Increase

Placed 12,354 Individuals into Jobs—a 15% Increase; Growth Led by Expansion and Integration of Education and Workforce Programs

Received Technical Assistance Grant from the U.S. Treasury Department to Launch a Community Development Financial Institution

First Half FY2023 Program and Operating Results

Commenting on the results, The Fedcap Group’s President and CEO Christine McMahon noted, “This was another period of solid growth and significant accomplishment for The Fedcap Group. We continued to execute effectively on domestic and international contracts, while winning new work, and building out our service offerings to address the substantial opportunities we see on the horizon.

“In the first half of fiscal 2023, we made considerable progress on the key objective of integrating education pathways with our workforce programs, by awarding college credit to individuals who have gained workforce and vocational certifications. During the period we leveraged our partnership with Paul Smith’s College to provide college credits to individuals graduating from our technical and workforce programs in the areas of solar technology, home digital automation, and entrepreneurship. Through the collaboration of our Education and Workforce practices, we train individuals for jobs and careers in areas of high demand that provide a roadmap to economic well-being.

“The Fedcap Group continues to be differentiated by our passion for driving program innovation and implementation above and beyond what our contracts call for. This attribute has underpinned our growth and success to date and provides us with continued opportunities for further progress in the second half of this fiscal year and beyond.”

Operating Results

The Fedcap Group provides a diversified array of services to break down barriers and create pathways to economic well-being. In the first half of the 2023 fiscal year, The Fedcap Group served just under 140,000 individuals, including those screened for state and federal benefits through our Single Stop program—a 50% increase year-over-year. To achieve this mission, The Fedcap Group operates across four key practice areas: Education, Workforce Development, Health, and Economic Development.

Education

The Education Practice continues to expand with programming that spans from early child wellness services all the way through college-level vocational and credit-bearing college education. Currently, 2,230 individuals are enrolled in our education programs across the country. Key first half FY2023 highlights were:

Establishment of the Apex Clean Energy Institute, piloting a solar technician program, which led to more than 50% of our graduates receiving an average wage of more than $50,000 annually.

Launching the Paul Smith’s College culinary certificate program in New York City and connecting it to a Summer in Saranac residency at the college.

Workforce Development

The Workforce Practice continues to demonstrate strong growth and positive outcomes. In the first half of FY2023 we placed 12,354 individuals into jobs—an increase of 15% from the first half of FY2022, and maintained our above-average job retention results, with over 80% of those placed being retained for 180-days or more.

In addition, we launched FedcapVR Technologies—an end-to-end solutions provider to create fully immersive virtual reality simulations that will be fully integrated into our education and workforce programs, including solar and wind energy, construction, urban forestry, and welding.

Health

The Fedcap Group’s Health Practice continues to grow on the strength of our Single Stop case management and benefits program. During the first half of FY2023, 24,700 individuals were screened for federal and state benefits, and households on average received $21,000 in benefits.

In addition, The Fedcap Group continues to show strong results in health and wellness during the first half of FY2023 including:

Providing 15,415 people wellness services in health and behavioral health treatment–enabling individuals to stabilize and obtain and retain employment.

Assisting 5,000 veterans and their families to access an array of wellness, educational, and employment services from the Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services and other companies of The Fedcap Group.

Economic Development

In the first half of FY2023, 1,060 individuals were directly employed by a company of The Fedcap Group. Ninety-five new jobs were added in Total Facilities Management–our largest commercial enterprise. The average salary is $42,550 annually—more than 30% higher than an annual salary at a $15 minimum wage. In addition, the retirement assets of Fedcap’s direct client service workers have greatly increased from $8.4 million in 2010 to $111.2 million in 2022—demonstrating our commitment not only to sustainable wages, but also to wealth.

International Operations

Our international footprint continues to rapidly expand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In Canada, we launched new employment services in Niagara Falls during the first half of FY2023. In the Hamilton-Niagara region we have exceeded job entry performance (100%+) deliverables while outpacing other performance targets—consistently meeting or exceeding contractual requirements.

Our UK-based Fedcap Employment is providing leading job training and placement for people displaced from the Ukraine in Scotland. To date, we have worked with 433 people and already 160 have been supported into work.

Fedcap Scotland is expanding health programs—recently being awarded funding through the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership for our new pilot program “Healthy Minds, Inspiring People.” This eight-week program will support 40 young people who have learning disabilities and difficulties with their mental health through building confidence, resilience, and empowering self-efficacy. Fedcap UK will also launch the United States Clubhouse model in the United Kingdom—a program designed to offer services to those people with mental health conditions, building confidence and self-efficacy.

First Half FY 2023 Financial Results

In the first half of FY2023, revenues increased 6.4%, to $186.1 million. Revenue growth reflected organic domestic and international program growth, with domestic work representing 71% of the total first half FY2023 revenue and international accounting for 29%. The Fedcap Group continues to achieve strong contract renewal rates of over 90% and has a robust business development pipeline.

At March 31, 2023, The Fedcap Group had $47.4 million in cash and investments, $255 million in total assets, and $157.1 million in long-term debt. Net assets were $50.7 million, an increase of 12.4% from first half FY2022 levels.

Outlook

“Our first half results have put us on track to serve a significantly expanded population and achieve considerable revenue growth for first half FY2023.

“We are pleased to note that The Fedcap Group received a technical assistance grant from the U.S. Treasury Department to launch a Community Development Financial Institution focused on building wealth for individuals through private sector growth and homeownership. When fully operational, the CDFI will primarily offer equity or capital investments to help people build equity through a business or through home ownership as well as technical assistance.

“The Fedcap Group’s strong operating and financial position has enabled us to greatly expand the number of individuals we serve. Over the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year, we will continue the integration and expansion of our education and workforce development platforms, while executing on our existing contracts and moving ahead with our launch of the CDFI. Capturing these growth opportunities will enable us to further our mission to achieve economic well-being for disadvantaged communities,” Ms. McMahon concluded.

Consolidated Statement of Activities for the period ended March 31, 2023 & 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited REVENUE $ 186,059,451 $ 174,913,688 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits $ 96,626,671 $ 90,123,508 Occupancy 12,415,538 11,381,473 Subcontractors 18,320,797 20,821,182 Depreciation and amortization 3,762,494 2,848,608 Interest expense 3,149,454 1,665,656 Other expense 49,384,057 46,537,864 TOTAL EXPENSES $ 183,659,011 $ 173,378,291 OPER PROFIT/(LOSS) $ 2,400,440 $ 1,535,397 Operating Ratios Net operating ratio 1.29 % 0.88 % Program Expense Ratio 88 % 88 % Personnel cost ratio 53 % 52 %

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As of March 31 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS Cash and short term investments $ 47,403,126 $ 50,239,714 Accounts Receivable (net) 58,455,385 57,011,303 Inventories (net) 381,693 672,177 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 4,356,848 9,326,226 Total Current Assets $ 110,597,051 $ 117,249,420 Fixed Assets (net) 132,036,836 83,119,120 Beneficial Remainder Trust 4,604,131 5,516,646 Other Assets 8,246,388 7,820,493 Total Assets $ 255,484,406 $ 213,705,679 Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 34,734,036 $ 39,468,534 Notes Payable 1,149,088 1,203,410 Advance from government agency 86,022 385,719 Other Current Liabilities 11,750,523 12,269,515 Total Current Liabilities 47,719,669 53,327,178 Long Term Debt $ 104,998,496 $ 61,168,417 Line of Credit 29,345,101 28,173,061 Other Liabilities 22,736,708 25,957,046 Total Liabilities 204,799,974 168,625,702 Net Assets Without Donor Restrictions $ 41,702,439 $ 35,675,669 With Donor Restrictions 8,981,993 9,404,308 Total Net Assets $ 50,684,432 $ 45,079,977 Total Liabilities & Net Assets $ 255,484,406 $ 213,705,679 Current Ratio 2.32 2.20 A/R Turnover Ratio 3.18 3.07 A/R Average Days Outstanding 57 59 Debt Coverage Ratio 2.31 2.29 Leverage 4.04 3.74

