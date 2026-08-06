The Details Matter: Dr. Emil Kohan on Small Decisions and Long-Term Results

Dr. Emil Kohan is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in body contouring, mommy makeover procedures, and natural-looking aesthetic surgery.

Why do small decisions matter so much in plastic surgery?

“The details matter. Small decisions can have a major impact on the final result,” Dr. Kohan explains. In plastic surgery, tiny adjustments in technique, proportion, or placement can be the difference between a result that looks natural and one that looks overdone. Dr. Kohan believes that thoughtful decision-making starts before surgery even happens. Choosing the right surgeon, asking the right questions, and understanding realistic outcomes all contribute to better long-term results.

Too many people rush into procedures without fully understanding what they are choosing. They follow trends or compare themselves to others on social media. Dr. Kohan encourages patients to slow down and focus on what fits their body, lifestyle, and goals. “Patients don’t want to look like someone else. They want to look like the best version of themselves.”

What should people ask before committing to a procedure?

Dr. Kohan recommends starting with three basic questions. First, does this procedure align with your long-term goals, or is it driven by a temporary impulse? Second, do you understand the recovery process, risks, and realistic expectations? Third, have you done your research on the surgeon’s credentials, training, and experience with the specific procedure you are considering?

“Good decisions usually come from clarity. People should feel informed, respected, and comfortable asking questions,” he says. Patients who take the time to educate themselves tend to feel more confident and satisfied with their results. They also make better choices about timing, planning, and aftercare.

How do you combine science and creativity in your work?

“I never saw science and creativity as separate things. I always thought the most interesting solutions happen when you bring different ideas together,” Dr. Kohan notes. His background includes dual degrees in neuroscience and psychobiology from UCLA, followed by medical school at the David Geffen School of Medicine and residency training at the University of California, Irvine.

From an early age, he was drawn to both precision and artistry. He played basketball and tennis, developed an interest in design, and explored entrepreneurship. Plastic surgery offered a way to bring those interests together. “I realized that surgery isn’t only about solving a medical problem. It’s also about understanding proportion, balance, and what looks natural.”

Today, his approach combines advanced surgical techniques with an eye for aesthetics. He specializes in body contouring, breast surgery, liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift procedures, and complex revision cases. His practice attracts patients from across the United States and internationally who are looking for refined, individualized results.

What role does consistency play in your philosophy?

“Talent matters, but consistency matters more. The people who keep showing up and improving are usually the ones who achieve the most,” Dr. Kohan says. This principle applies to both surgeons and patients. For surgeons, it means staying current with techniques, continuing education, and refining skills over time. For patients, it means following through on aftercare, maintaining healthy habits, and being patient during recovery.

Dr. Kohan earned a four-year Dean’s Scholarship from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, graduated summa cum laude from UCLA, and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. He has received multiple awards for scientific research and presentation in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Despite these achievements, he emphasizes that excellence is built through steady improvement rather than one-time success.

“Medicine never stands still. The responsibility of a surgeon is to continue learning and improving,” he adds. He remains actively involved in education, research, and innovation within aesthetic medicine, contributing to scientific publications and presenting at professional meetings.

How do you help patients avoid chasing trends?

Dr. Kohan advises patients to think long-term instead of reacting to what is popular right now. Beauty trends change quickly, especially on social media. What looks fashionable today may look outdated or unnatural in a few years. “The goal isn’t to chase trends. The goal is to create results that fit the individual and stand the test of time.”

He encourages patients to focus on balance, proportion, and harmony with their natural features. Rather than trying to match someone else’s appearance, they should consider what will complement their unique body and age gracefully. This approach requires honest conversations, realistic planning, and a willingness to prioritize quality over speed.

Dr. Kohan launched the Think Long-Term Pledge, a personal initiative designed to encourage informed, thoughtful decisions about appearance, wellness, and self-improvement. The pledge promotes education, patience, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement in an era influenced by quick fixes and short-term trends.

What does it mean to make thoughtful decisions instead of reactive ones?

“This isn’t just about surgery. It’s about learning how to make thoughtful decisions instead of reactive ones,” Dr. Kohan explains. Reactive decisions are driven by emotion, comparison, or impulse. Thoughtful decisions are grounded in education, reflection, and planning. The same principle applies to many areas of life, from fitness and wellness to business and relationships.

Before pursuing any cosmetic procedure, Dr. Kohan recommends taking time to research, ask questions, and consider alternatives. He also encourages people to evaluate their motivations. Are they seeking a procedure to improve their own confidence and comfort, or are they responding to pressure from others or social media? Understanding the difference helps people make choices they will feel good about years later.

“Science and creativity should work together. The best decisions come from combining good information with thoughtful reflection,” he says.

If you do nothing else

Ask yourself whether a decision is based on long-term goals or short-term impulses before committing to a cosmetic procedure. Research your surgeon’s credentials, training, and experience with the specific procedure you are considering. Write down questions before your consultation and make sure you feel comfortable asking them. Prioritize natural-looking results that complement your unique features instead of copying trends or other people. Understand the recovery process, risks, and realistic expectations before scheduling surgery. Give yourself time to reflect on major decisions instead of rushing into them. Focus on consistency in your wellness habits, whether that means fitness, skincare, or healthy lifestyle choices.

If you found this Q&A helpful, share it with someone who is considering a cosmetic procedure or wants to make more thoughtful decisions about their appearance and wellness.

About Dr. Emil J. Kohan

Dr. Emil J. Kohan is a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Beverly Hills, California, where he specializes in body contouring, mommy makeover procedures, breast surgery, liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift procedures, and complex revision cases. He earned dual degrees in neuroscience and psychobiology from UCLA, graduating summa cum laude, and received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He completed his residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Kohan is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons. He supports community health through his work with the Los Angeles Free Clinic and education programs focused on prevention and healthcare access.

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Dr. Emil J. Kohan

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SOURCE: Dr. Emil Kohan

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