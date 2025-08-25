The Designery opens its fifth North Carolina location in South Charlotte

Owners Tim Gunnels and Craig Ausrud will host a grand opening event at their new showroom from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, announced today that the owners of its newest location in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host a grand opening event from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at the 13504 S. Point Boulevard showroom.

The Designery South Charlotte owners Tim Gunnels and Craig Ausrud first announced they would be opening The Designery South Charlotte at the Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show in February and now have their showroom ready to unveil to the public.

“Charlotte has experienced significant population growth in recent years and is now the country’s 14th largest city,” Gunnels said. “Craig and I believe Charlotte’s strong home construction and renovation market is perfect for the turnkey installation, demolition services and interactive design that The Designery offers.”

Both Gunnels and Ausrud have experience in management and design. Ausrud holds a degree in mechanical design from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Gunnels has a mechanical engineering degree from Louisiana Tech University and a master’s in engineering management from Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

“From the moment we met the teams at The Designery and HomeFront Brands, we knew joining The Designery franchise was the right choice,” Ausrud said. “Their vision perfectly matches our experience, and we’re confident they’ll help us accomplish the growth we want to achieve.”

The Designery South Charlotte will serve residents in more than 20 cities in North and South Carolina, including Charlotte, Indian Trail and Matthews, North Carolina, and Fort Mill and Tega Cay, South Carolina.

The Designery’s in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles and over 25 color options for closets, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery South Charlotte, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/south-charlotte/ or call them at (980) 351-8310.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery’s immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands — Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands’ current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-designery-opens-its-fifth-north-carolina-location-in-south-charlotte-302537801.html

SOURCE HomeFront Brands