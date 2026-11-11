The DEA Just Fenced In State Medical Marijuana Operators, One State at a Time

“Every one of these DEA marijuana registrations stops at the state line. The only cannabinoid medicine that gets a national market is the one that goes through FDA.” – Duane Boise, CEO, MMJ International Holdings

On October 30, 2026, the DEA began issuing federal registrations to state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. Within days, operators were announcing them, and analysts were writing bull cases around them.

Here is what those registrations do not do. They do not let a single gram of state-licensed marijuana cross a state line. The federal rule that created them was written to make sure of that.

“A DEA registration is not a national license,” said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. “Under this Order, every registration stops at the border of the state license it rests on. The market is reading this as a national opening. The regulation says the opposite.”

The state line is written into the federal license

The April 2026 rescheduling Order (AG Order No. 6754-2026, 91 Fed. Reg. 22714) created a new registration pathway at 21 C.F.R. § 1301.13(k). Two of its provisions do the work.

§ 1301.13(k)(1) lets a registered manufacturer, distributor or dispenser act only “subject to the limitations of its state license.” Non-medical activity is excluded entirely.

lets a registered manufacturer, distributor or dispenser act only “subject to the limitations of its state license.” Non-medical activity is excluded entirely. § 1301.13(k)(3) states that a registration “shall not exceed the scope of the holder’s state medical marijuana license.” If the state license is suspended, revoked or expires, the federal registration is automatically suspended.

No state medical license authorizes activity in another state. A Florida license covers Florida. Because the federal registration cannot exceed it, a Florida registration covers Florida, and nothing more.

That changes the legal character of an interstate shipment. Before the Order, moving state-licensed product across a state line broke state law. Now it also exceeds the federal registration. A registrant may act only “to the extent authorized by their registration” under 21 U.S.C. § 822(b). Activity beyond that is unauthorized distribution under 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1).

The Order never uses the words “interstate commerce.” It does not need to. As one practitioner analysis put it, § 1301.13(k) repeatedly conditions a registrant’s authority on the limits of its state license. The bar is built into the structure.

Schedule III is a closed system, not an open market

Schedule III drugs do cross state lines every day. Ketamine, testosterone and anabolic steroids ship nationally. They move only between DEA registrants, under a set of controls that leaves no gap for state licensed marijuana.

Control Citation What it requires Registration by location 21 U.S.C. § 822(e); 21 C.F.R. § 1301.12 A separate registration at each principal place of business. Registrations attach to sites, not companies. Verify the buyer 21 C.F.R. § 1301.74(a) Before distributing, the seller must confirm the buyer is registered to possess the substance. Suspicious orders 21 U.S.C. § 832; 21 C.F.R. § 1301.74(b) Registrants must detect and report suspicious orders. Secure transport 21 C.F.R. § 1301.74(e) The shipper is responsible for choosing carriers with adequate security against in-transit loss. Theft and loss 21 C.F.R. § 1301.76(b) Thefts and significant losses must be reported to DEA. Records 21 C.F.R. §§ 1304.11, 1304.21-.22 Inventories and records of every receipt and distribution.

Now apply it. A Pennsylvania dispensary’s registration is capped by its Pennsylvania license, which authorizes nothing involving Florida product. When a Florida seller checks that buyer’s registration under § 1301.74(a), it finds no authority to receive the shipment. Neither end of the transaction is covered.

The Order’s only cross-border provision runs the other way. It adds state-licensed medical marijuana to the import and export permit list at 21 C.F.R. § 1312.30. That governs shipments between countries, not between states.

The second wall: federal drug law

Even if DEA rewrote § 1301.13(k) tomorrow, a second barrier would stand. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits introducing an unapproved new drug into interstate commerce (21 U.S.C. §§ 331(a), 355(a)).

That prohibition does not care about controlled-substance schedules. Rescheduling moved marijuana within the Controlled Substances Act. It did not approve a single state-licensed product as a drug, and it did not touch the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Products sold to patients for medical conditions, in measured doses, are marketed as drugs. Inside one state, federal enforcement has been absent. Across state lines, the FDCA’s interstate-commerce hook is exactly what the statute is built on.

Fifty markets, not one

For investors, the result is simple. A DEA registration under this Order improves the economics of an operator inside its own state: 280E tax relief, federal cover and cleaner banking. It does not create a national market. Every state remains its own island, with its own cultivation, processing and retail, and no lawful supply line between them.

The defense bar agrees. Saul Ewing’s legal analysis of the Order concludes that it does not authorize state-to-state shipments, and that congressional action is required for commercial interstate cannabis trade.

There is one route to a national cannabinoid medicine, and the Order points straight at it. An FDA-approved drug containing marijuana is also Schedule III under the same Order. It carries no state-license cap and faces no FDCA bar. It moves through the same national Schedule III distribution system as every other approved controlled drug.

“Rescheduling didn’t open the state lines. It confirmed who gets to cross them,” Boise said. “The national market belongs to products that go through FDA. That is the path MMJ chose eight years ago, and it is the only path this Order leaves open.”

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical cannabinoid drug development company pursuing FDA-regulated treatments for Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis exclusively through federal pathways. MMJ holds two active Investigational New Drug applications, an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its Huntington’s disease program, and a DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration. It is seeking to demonstrate safety and efficacy through the FDA clinical trial process. MMJ is a petitioner in the consolidated D.C. Circuit challenge to the rescheduling Order (Nos. 26-1106, 26-1130, 26-1136).

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

Sources

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

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