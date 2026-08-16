The Craignair Inn by The Sea Wins Best Inn in Maine for Fourth Straight Year

Oceanfront Spruce Head property earns top honors from Downeast Magazine readers, adding to a run of statewide awards for hospitality and culinary excellence.

The Craignair Inn by the Sea has been named Best Inn in Maine for the third consecutive year by Downeast Magazine’s Best of Maine readers’ poll, reinforcing its reputation as one of the state’s most trusted coastal destinations. Set on the rocky shoreline of Spruce Head on Maine’s MidCoast, the historic oceanfront inn pairs boutique comfort, award-winning dining, and personalized hospitality that continues to earn exceptional guest loyalty.

The honor builds on a growing list of statewide and regional recognition , including the 2024 Leadership and Growth Award from the Maine Office of Tourism, Innkeepers of the Year (2022) from Hospitality Maine, and Small Business of the Year (2022) from the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce. The inn’s culinary program has also earned top industry distinction, with Executive Chef Gil Plaster named Hospitality Maine Chef of the Year for 2025.

The recognition follows sustained five-star guest sentiment, including a 4.8-star rating across 286+ Google reviews, where visitors consistently cite panoramic water views, standout breakfasts, restful rooms, and the attentiveness of the inn’s owners and staff.

“We want guests to feel the difference immediately – slower mornings, better sleep, thoughtful food, and a sense that nothing is rushed,” said co-owner Lauren Soutiea.

A Boutique Coastal Experience Designed for Rest

Built in 1930, The Craignair Inn has been carefully restored to preserve its classic Maine character while offering modern comforts expected by today’s travelers. Guest rooms feature private baths, premium Brooklinen linens, and in many cases sweeping Atlantic views. The grounds provide front-row seating for sunrise, seabirds, and passing sailboats – often cited by guests as the highlight of their stay.

“Luxury doesn’t need to be loud,” Soutiea added. “It should feel calm, warm, and deeply comfortable.”

The Causeway Restaurant: A Destination in Its Own Right

A defining feature of the property is The Causeway Restaurant, led by Chef Gil Plaster, Hospitality Maine’s 2025 Chef of the Year. The oceanfront dining room emphasizes seasonal menus and locally sourced Maine ingredients, drawing both overnight guests and diners from Rockland, Camden, and the greater MidCoast region.

For guests seeking deeper relaxation, the inn also offers RISE, a private massage studio with ocean views-making Craignair one of the few intimate inns in Maine to pair fine dining and spa-level wellness on the same property.

Welcoming Couples, Pet Owners, and Year-Round Travelers

While summer remains peak season, The Craignair has steadily grown into a four-season retreat for couples, remote workers, small weddings, and travelers seeking quiet coastal immersion. Select rooms are pet-friendly , a feature frequently praised in guest reviews as rare among high-end coastal inns.

Located minutes from Marshall Point Lighthouse, the Clark Island Preserve, and downtown Rockland’s galleries and ferry terminal, the inn offers easy access to MidCoast attractions without sacrificing privacy or tranquility.

Awards & Recognition

Best Inn in Maine – Downeast Magazine (four consecutive years)

Leadership and Growth Award – Maine Office of Tourism (2024)

Innkeepers of the Year – Hospitality Maine (2022)

Small Business of the Year – Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce (2022)

Chef of the Year – Hospitality Maine (Chef Gil Plaster, 2025)

About The Craignair Inn by The Sea

The Craignair Inn by The Sea is an award-winning oceanfront boutique inn located in Spruce Head, Maine, recognized by Downeast Magazine , Hospitality Maine, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce for excellence in lodging, leadership, and culinary achievement.

Media Contact

The Craignair Inn by The Sea

Phone: 207-910-6622

Email: innkeeper@craignair.com

Address: 5 3rd Street, Spruce Head, ME 04859

SOURCE: The Craignair Inn by The Sea

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