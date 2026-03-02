With 2025 NAR Data Highlighting the Growth of Joint Property Purchases, LegalMatch Connects Co-Owners and Counsel to Formalize Shared Equity Agreements

Housing affordability remains a main barrier to homeownership for Americans, but a new concept called “pooled equity” has emerged․ According to NAR’s 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers , unmarried couples and multi-generational households continue to take up large shares of all home sales, with unmarried couples often making up large shares of homebuyers, usually at about the same rate they make up home sales․ With that said, many of these co-owners are making major investments in the property without the legal “exit doors” necessary to unload the property․

While married cohabitation partners are protected by state divorce law, unmarried cohabitants or groups of friends that have never signed a contract may default to “Tenants in Common” or “Joint Tenancy.” In these situations, if one partner or friend wants to move or sell their share of the equity, a Partition Action may be required․ A court-ordered sale process can cost owners up to $30,000 in legal fees and fees to court-assigned referees, in addition to leading to the loss of remaining equity․

Asset Protection: The Role of Transactional Counsel

LegalMatch.com , the nation’s first attorney-client matching service, is matching these “Equity Partners” with real estate and transactional attorneys to assist them in satisfying the contingencies, such as the following:

Contractual Buy-Out Mechanisms : Establishing a fixed price and timeframe for one owner to buy out the other, preventing a sale on the open market․

Equity Accounting : To fairly divide profits, any unequal contributions to down payments, mortgage interest, and improvements must be legally documented․

Right of First Refusal: An agreement giving other owners the first opportunity to buy the withdrawing partner’s interest before it is offered elsewhere․

“Joint homeownership is essentially a long-term business partnership, and like any successful enterprise, it benefits from a clear operating manual. This goes beyond the question of ‘what if,’ it’s to provide all parties with a transparent roadmap for their investment․ By documenting contributions and exit strategies at the start, co-owners can ensure that their shared equity remains a flexible and protected financial tool for everyone involved,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

To employ the benefits of LegalMatch’s matching services, the steps are quite simple. Visit LegalMatch.com, submit case details to the confidential platform, and receive matches with real estate attorneys familiar with these types of transactions and the complexities they encompass.

