The BestProxy Web Scraping APIs for 2025

BestProxy, a global proxy solutions provider, today announced the official launch of its brand-new Scraping APIs. Designed for seamless integration and powered by BestProxy’s extensive Residential Proxy network, the Scraping APIs enable enterprises to collect web data at scale with speed, compliance, and reliability.

To welcome new users, BestProxy is offering 1,000 free results upon registration, allowing businesses to test the service with zero upfront cost.

Why Scraping APIs?

In industries such as e-commerce, advertising, and market research, businesses depend on large volumes of public web data to make informed decisions. Traditional scraping is often unstable and costly due to complex anti-bot systems and frequent proxy bans. BestProxy’s Scraping APIs address these challenges by providing an out-of-the-box API solution that eliminates the need for expensive in-house crawler development.

Key Features

Free 1,000 Results for New Users – Test and experience the platform before scaling.

Easy Integration – Start collecting data instantly with simple API calls.

Global Residential Proxy Coverage – 200+ countries and regions with automatic IP rotation.

Unlimited Bandwidth & Concurrency – Scale massive scraping projects without restrictions.

Secure & Compliant – Built with data privacy and compliance in mind.

Developer-Friendly – Complete documentation and 24/7 technical support.

Use Cases

E-commerce & Price Monitoring – Track pricing and stock data across marketplaces.

Ad Verification – Ensure ads display correctly and prevent click fraud.

Brand Protection – Detect counterfeit sites and safeguard intellectual property.

Market Research & Analytics – Collect multi-language data for strategic insights.

Comprehensive Proxy Solutions for Every Use Case

Beyond Scraping APIs, BestProxy provides a full range of high-performance proxy solutions tailored to different business needs:

Residential Proxy – Over 80 million IPs in 200+ global locations, perfect for web scraping, SEO, and market research. Pricing starts as low as $0.8/GB.

Unlimited Residential Proxies – No traffic limits, supporting unlimited concurrent sessions with IP whitelisting. Ideal for high-volume operations. Pricing starts from $68.33/day.

Long-Term ISP Proxies – Combining the stability of datacenter IPs with the authenticity of residential IPs, designed for heavy, long-term use. Pricing starts from $0.66/GB.

Static Residential Proxy – Dedicated static IPs with validity up to 12 months, ensuring long-term stability. Pricing starts from $5/IP.

Datacenter Proxies – High-speed, low-latency IPs from multiple regions, designed for scalability. Pricing starts from $3/IP.

Company Vision

The launch of Scraping APIs represents a key milestone for BestProxy in expanding its enterprise data collection portfolio. Moving forward, BestProxy will continue improving its API capabilities and integrating them with its existing Residential Proxy and Datacenter Proxy services, aiming to deliver a full-stack, secure, and compliant data acquisition ecosystem.

About BestProxy

BestProxy is a professional proxy solutions provider specializing in Residential Proxy, Static Residential Proxy, Datacenter Proxy, and Scraping APIs. Leveraging extensive global IP resources and advanced infrastructure, BestProxy delivers secure, reliable, and scalable proxy-based solutions to help enterprises stay competitive in the global market.

