The Best Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals (2022): Top Early Tablet, Smartwatch & Cell Phone Deals For New & Existing Customers Summarized by Retail Fuse
Early Black Friday Verizon deals are here, compare the best early Black Friday iPhone, iPad, Pixel, Galaxy & more gadget sales right here on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the top early Verizon deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on Apple Watch 8, iPad Pro, Galaxy S22, Pixel 7, iPhone 14 and more devices and wearables. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $780 on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Verizon Apple iPhones (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 (with trade) on Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $600 on the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max & 13 mini (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
- Save up to $600 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Save on Total by Verizon Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra phones (with trade) (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G smartphones (with trade) (Verizon.com) – Get this
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to $700 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 7 phones when you trade (Verizon.com)
- Shop Pixel 7 Pro smartphones & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $300 on Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro phones (Verizon.com)
More Verizon Phone Deals:
- Bring your phone and get a Verizon gift card of up to $500 per line on select plans (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $550 on top-rated Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Existing customers get a free phone with an additional line (Verizon.com)
- Get a free phone with a new Verizon line (Verizon.com)
More Verizon Deals:
- Save on a wide range of connected smartwatches (Verizon.com)
- Save on Apple Watch 8, SE, Ultra and more fitness watches (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPad Pro, Air, mini & more iPad models (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $100 on top-rated tablets from Samsung, Apple & more (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios fiber internet plans & bundles with landline for home (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios TV plans (Verizon.com)
