The Best Verizon Phone Black Friday Deals 2022: Best Early iPhone (14, 13, SE), Pixel (7, 6), Galaxy (S22, S21, S20 FE) & More Phone Deals Tracked by Saver Trends
The best early Verizon phone deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring all the latest Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola & more offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday deals researchers are reviewing the best early Verizon phone deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the best sales on Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & more mobile phones. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
- Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Total by Verizon Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra phones & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20 FE phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1000 (with trade) on Galaxy Z Fold devices (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Galaxy Z Flip4 & Z Flip3 5G compact foldable phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 90% on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of Verizon Apple iPhones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1000 (with trade) on the Apple iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & Pro Max) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max & 13 mini (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple iPhone SE device & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple iPhone 12 & 12 mini phones & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro Max phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the iPhone XR & a wide range of cases (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on pre-owned Apple iPhone XS Max phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Google Pixel 7 phones with prepaid & postpaid plans (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Pixel 7 Pro smartphones & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Pixel 6a smartphone (prepaid & postpaid) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
More Verizon Phone Deals:
- Bring your phone and get a Verizon gift card of up to $500 per line on select plans (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on top-rated Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Existing customers get a free phone with an additional line (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Get a free phone with a new Verizon line (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop for more deals across a wide range of categories this Black Friday. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])