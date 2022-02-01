The Best of The Southwest Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Debuts

Long time journalist and editor Erin Thorburn launches engaging online publication and guide

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arizona—The Best of the Southwest online travel and lifestyle magazine has made its official debut. Created by Erin Thorburn, PR writer for Aker Ink, accomplished journalist and children’s book author/illustrator, The Best of the Southwest (BOSW) highlights luxury and unique experiences throughout the Southwest.





BOSW provides website visitors with in-depth, comprehensive content and reviews covering coveted resorts, shopping, wellness and fashion throughout Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Southern California, Texas, Utah and — occasionally — Mexico.

A resident of the historic district in Phoenix, Thorburn has written about Southwest lifestyle, travel tourism, entertainment and business topics for two decades as a journalist. Her lifestyle content has been published in regional and national publications, including AZ Big Media’s Az Business and Experience AZ, MSN (US), SF Gate, The San Diego Union-Tribune, Arizona Daily Star, Chicago Tribune and more.

“Curating lifestyle content has always been a passion of mine,” Thorburn says. “And I have had the good fortune of being able to visit, experience and write about some of the most fascinating, beautiful and captivating places throughout the Southwest.”

Thorburn’s excitement and devotion for sharing compelling content about all the Southwest has to offer, combined with long-standing relationships with resort, restaurant and retail owners and operators and hospitality-focused PR companies, ultimately led to creating BOSW.

“Erin has a way of capturing the true spirit and originality of the places, products and people she encounters,” says Jennifer May, founder of Ambiente – A Landscape Hotel. “Her profound talent as a writer and her overall wonderful personality shine through her work. The privilege of having Erin at Ambiente is truly an honor.”

The Best of the Southwest provides weekly articles, regional round-up stories, videos, social media content and more. National media expert and award-winning podcast host, Lynette Carrington and novelist A.M. D’Angelo will help kickstart BOSW content as ongoing contributors.

