The Asian International Art Association Invites Members to Actively Participate in Art Exhibitions in Hong Kong

Founded in 2025, the Asian International Art Association (AIAA) focuses on promoting Chinese calligraphy, painting, and Eastern culture. The association not only dedicates itself to nurturing outstanding artists but also actively showcases the charm of Chinese art through international exhibitions. To enhance its global visibility, the AIAA will hold its inaugural exhibition in November at Taiwan’s National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, followed by participation in the grand Expo Metro Hong Kong in December. These two major events aim to connect Asian art exchanges and demonstrate the vibrant life force of Taiwanese calligraphy and painting to the international audience.

Outstanding artists from the AIAA will showcase exceptional Chinese painting and calligraphy at Expo Metro Hong Kong. (Photo via expometro.co)

Expo Metro Hong Kong will be held from December 5 to 11 on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai, featuring a seven-day exhibition expected to attract 500,000 visitors. Renowned artists from around the world, including Italian painter David Sommariva, French sculptor Marc Renaut, and American photographer Steven Weisz, will participate in the event. During the exhibition, there will be social media promotions, live interviews, meet-and-greet sessions, and celebratory events, providing a significant platform for international artistic exchange.

The Asia International Art Association (AIAA) has invited its members to actively participate in Expo Metro Hong Kong. Participating artists include Wu Li-Ying, Lin Hsien-Yueh, Chien Hsuan-Ming, Tsai Yu-Yun, Wang Guang-Hwa, Kuan Jen-Chuan, Wang Min-Ru, Menj Wang, Hsu Yen-Tai, Wu Pei-Chi, Tien Hsu Yu-Hui, Lee Yuan-Fang, Chuang Hsi-Mei, Lee Lin Pai-Hsueh, and Yang Ching-Chiang, among others. They will present a diverse range of works, highlighting the richness and variety of Chinese painting and calligraphy.

“We are greatly looking forward to Expo Metro Hong Kong and encourage our members to actively participate and showcase their works,” said Wu Li-Ying, Chairperson of AIAA. This exhibition offers a rare opportunity for international exchange; live broadcasts and interviews on the opening day will allow global audiences to experience the participating artists and their creations in real time, while evening gatherings provide face-to-face interactions and mutual inspiration among artists from different countries. Participating in international exhibitions not only fosters artistic dialogue but also effectively increases overseas exposure for the artworks.

Wu emphasized that the AIAA was founded to realize the vision of “rooted in Taiwan, reaching out internationally.” The association is committed to promoting calligraphy and painting on the global stage through domestic and overseas exhibitions and innovative media strategies. The AIAA actively participates in international tours, digital media promotion, and various exhibitions and exchange activities, and particularly invites members to take part in Expo Metro Hong Kong, aiming to further promote Eastern calligraphy and painting through more events.

Looking ahead, the AIAA will continue to expand its overseas exhibitions and exchange networks, bringing Eastern art and culture to a global audience. The association is also committed to nurturing the next generation of artists, actively promoting cross-cultural collaboration, and facilitating dialogue among artists across various fields. AIAA sincerely invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and media representatives to follow Expo Metro Hong Kong, a celebration uniting Eastern and Western cultural excellence, and witness the unique brilliance of Taiwanese calligraphy and painting on the global art stage.

Media Contacts:

Asian International Art Association

PR Agency:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

SOURCE: Asian International Art Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire