The App That Ranks Humans Goes Live: Introducing the World’s First Public Global Influence Score

A new chapter of the internet begins.

Today, Bebuzee announces the launch of its most radical feature yet: the Public Global Influence Score – a live, universal ranking system that assigns every user on the platform a numerical position in the world.

Not followers.

Not likes.

Not vanity metrics.

A rank.

Displayed directly on every profile as:

“Rank #842 globally.”

This is not a test. This is not private.

This is public – and it’s permanent.

The Internet Just Became a Competition

For the first time, influence is no longer abstract.

Bebuzee’s proprietary scoring system evaluates every user in real time based on:

Engagement – how audiences actively respond

Reach – how far content travels

Consistency – sustained presence over time

Impact – measurable effect on conversations and behavior

The result is a single, evolving number that answers one question:

Who actually matters right now?

A New Social Order

Social media has always implied hierarchy – followers, views, likes.

Bebuzee makes it explicit.

Every post, every interaction, every moment on the platform directly affects a user’s global position. Rankings rise and fall continuously, turning influence into a live, visible, and competitive system.

Creators don’t just post anymore.

They compete.

Built to Go Viral – and It Will

Bebuzee expects the Public Influence Score to trigger unprecedented behavior across the internet:

Creators publicly competing for rank

Real-time leaderboard watching

Mass collaboration and rivalry

Communities forming around rank movements

Global conversations driven by position shifts

This is not just a feature.

It is a new form of digital gravity.

The Controversy Is the Point

Bebuzee acknowledges the feature will be debated.

By design, the Public Influence Score introduces questions the internet has avoided for years:

Should influence be quantified publicly?

What happens when status is transparent?

Does visibility empower – or divide?

Critics will argue it creates pressure, comparison, and conflict.

Bebuzee’s response is simple:

The system already exists. We’re just making it visible.

Early Reactions

In private testing, users described the experience as:

“Addictive in a way I’ve never seen before.”

“It feels like a global game – but it’s real life.”

“You can’t look away once you know your rank.”

Several early users reported checking their position dozens of times per day, tracking rises and drops in real time.

A Defining Moment for Social Media

From follower counts to verified badges, every era of social media has introduced new ways to measure status.

Bebuzee’s Public Influence Score goes further:

It standardizes influence across the entire platform and makes it impossible to ignore.

No filters.

No hiding.

No ambiguity.

Just a number – and the world watching it change.

Launch Details

The Public Global Influence Score went live on March 23, 2026, for all Bebuzee users worldwide.

The rollout is now visible across all profiles.

About Bebuzee

Bebuzee is a next-generation global platform combining social media, video, messaging, commerce, and financial tools into a single ecosystem. Built for scale and designed to challenge the foundations of the current internet, Bebuzee is focused on redefining how people connect, create, and compete online.

Contact Information:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com/

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Bebuzee cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee’s financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee’s international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee’s intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bebuzee Inc

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