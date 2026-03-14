The Alzana Group Acquires Broadcast Electronics in Partnership With CEO Rich Redmond

Acquisition will enable Broadcast Electronics to drive significant innovation into the broadcast hardware and software markets

Broadcast Electronics® announced today that it has been acquired by The Alzana Group, LLC (“Alzana”) of Boston, MA in partnership with CEO Rich Redmond. The transaction was structured as an asset purchase from previous owner ELENOS S.r.l. of Italy, and the company will continue to operate as Broadcast Electronics, but under a new legal entity named BE Systems, Inc.

“Since 1959, Broadcast Electronics (BE) has been serving the global media and broadcast industry with a complete line of hardware and software products. I could not be more excited to launch the next chapter in the history of BE, dedicated to customer focused innovation and new products that will deliver breakthrough capabilities to our worldwide radio broadcast customer base,” said Rich Redmond, CEO of Broadcast Electronics. Mr. Redmond will become a significant owner in BE and further commented “I enthusiastically look forward to collaborating with John Danner of The Alzana Group to strengthen our capabilities, accelerate our aggressive growth ambitions, and redouble our commitment to excellent customer service.”

John Danner, Founder and Chairman of The Alzana Group, said “The Broadcast Electronics acquisition is an ideal example of Alzana’s commitment to providing capital solutions to businesses with tremendous, untapped potential. We view radio broadcast as an underserved market, in great need of newer technology, better service, and a partner 100% focused on meeting and exceeding the needs of radio broadcast customers across the globe. We believe that BE’s top-notch management team, strong brand name, and exciting growth opportunities make it an ideal platform acquisition.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Broadcast Electronics: For the past 67 years, Broadcast Electronics has been providing high-tech solutions for broadcasters in over 170 countries. Located in Quincy, Illinois, Broadcast Electronics is a proud US-based designer and manufacturer of media and broadcast infrastructure solutions for the global marketplace. Customers spanning the globe, from New York City to Johannesburg to New Delhi and everywhere in between and ranging from large media conglomerates to individual radio stations, all rely on BE’s innovative transmitter systems and enterprise class media management software solutions to reliably create, distribute and transmit high-quality content to their listeners. All of their products and services come from a heritage of creativity and innovation unmatched in the industry.

Visit www.bdcast.com for more information.

About The Alzana Group: The Alzana Group is an operationally-oriented investment firm, focused on providing capital solutions to family/founder-owned businesses. Alzana’s extensive operating credentials are rooted in 25+ years of starting, running, and acquiring businesses in public-company, start-up and private equity environments. These credentials are built on a track record of repeatedly invigorating business performance through targeted operational improvements, creative growth strategy development/execution, and strategic follow-on acquisitions. Founded in 2021 by private equity executive John Danner, The Alzana Group draws from a network of experienced partners, both operators and investors, as well as a team of external finance, tax and legal professionals.

For more information, visit https://alzanagroup.com.

For follow-on media inquiries, please contact Rich Redmond at rredmond@bdcast.com.

SOURCE: The Alzana Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire