Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2025) – The U.S. Gulf Coast continues as the epicenter for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports to global markets. At the same time, demand for natural gas from domestic sources in this region is extremely strong and projected to grow considerably in the foreseeable future. Therefore, New Orleans is the logical location for hundreds of energy industry professionals to gather to obtain insight on the latest market developments, and to network with commercial trading counterparts.

The 7th Annual Gulf Coast Energy Forum (GCEF) takes place in New Orleans, LA, October 13 – 15, 2025. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.

The Program for this event is packed with critical topics that are relevant to U.S. gulf coast LNG export and natural gas markets. The U.S. LNG export market is a key focus of the event. The entire value chain for LNG exports will be examined, including production, feedgas access, midstream capacity, storage, liquefaction terminal operations, shipping, global market requirements, trading and marketing, etc. The agenda will include evaluation of the numerous new LNG export terminal projects in various stages of development, calculation of forecasted growth in U.S. LNG export capacity, and resulting increase in U.S. market share of the global LNG demand.

Given the substantial forecasted growth in domestic U.S. Gulf Coast natural gas demand, including power generation for AI Data Centers, domestic gulf coast markets will also be evaluated, including refining, petrochemical, power generation, industrial/manufacturing, gas distribution utility and domestic LNG production.

Ample natural gas supply is readily available from various production basins across the continent. However, moving supply to demand locations has become increasingly difficult, with available pipeline capacity stretched. Accordingly, the agenda will also address the numerous new planned pipeline projects, including forecasts of new capacity and debottlenecking implications. The gulf coast is also home to considerable natural gas storage capacity, however with available capacity fully contracted, new planned storage development projects will also be evaluated.

Existing constraint in midstream delivery capacity to satisfy substantial forecasted increases in demand for LNG exports and domestic markets, is anticipated to result in upward pressure on natural gas commodity prices. The program will include perspectives and insights by industry experts as to forecasted prices, as well as infrastructure development permitting reforms, weather events, and policy/regulatory/geopolitical developments impacting markets.

The program for the Gulf Coast Energy Forum consists of 2 ½ days of keynotes, presentations, roundtable discussions, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Nick Dell’Osso, CEO, Expand Energy; Orlando Alvarez, Chairman and President of bp America and SVP Gas & Power Trading Americas; Jeff Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer, Golden Pass LNG; and James Pearson, Sr. Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips. Tim Poche, CEO, Delta Utilities will deliver an individual Presentation. A Roundtable discussion will take place among Tala Goudarzi, US Department of Energy, Rick Smead, RBN Energy, and Charlie Riedel, Center For LNG. In addition, five moderated Panel discussions will take place, addressing a variety of timely topics, with knowledgeable industry experts, including representatives from: Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); Atmospheric G2; Argus; East Daley Analytics; NRG Energy; Building Cyber Security; GE Vernova; PJM Interconnection; Southern Company Gas; US Department of Energy; Gulfstream LNG; DT Midstream; Sempra TBD; Enbridge; Cleveland Advisory; Trellis Energy Software; Emerson; Tampa SEO Agency; NatGasHub.com and Tulane University.

The agenda also includes dedicated agenda time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers.

This Forum focuses on U.S. Gulf Coast markets, including U.S. LNG Exports, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other regions across the continent as well as key market segments.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum conference series is uniquely structured to meet this requirement, and has been the venue of choice for thousands of participants, for decades.

About the LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum

The LDC Gas Forum series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region/segment across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. The Forums are not just conferences, they are structured events that provide insights into critical issues impacting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, while also facilitating meetings and commercial transactions among industry counterparts.

Panel discussions at the Forums address important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service and product suppliers, and other market stakeholders. Topics include natural gas market fundamentals and price forecasting, LNG exports, natural gas power generation demand (including from AI Data Centers), gas/electric coordination, infrastructure additions (pipeline and storage), energy policy and regulatory issues, end-user perspectives, virtual pipeline solutions, technology innovations, and the ongoing energy evolution toward supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives such as Certified Gas, RNG, and CCS.

Participants represent the full spectrum of the commercial natural gas value chain, including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, and subject matter experts from utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service and product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators, and market analysts. Multiple structured networking sessions provide access to speakers, clients, prospects, and peers-facilitating business opportunities throughout the market. This emphasis on face-to-face interaction is a hallmark of the LDC Gas Forums, valued highly by natural gas market participants even in today’s digital age.

