The 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund Successfully Concludes in Shanghai

The 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund officially concluded in Shanghai on September 12. Spanning four days from September 9 to 12, this year’s conference focused on “Building the AI Economy Together,” featuring the critical leap of artificial intelligence from “generation” to “execution.” Global experts, industry leaders, and innovators gathered to explore how AI is transforming productivity, reshaping economic paradigms, and ultimately improving daily life.

Global Gathering of Minds

The conference reached new heights in both scale and influence. According to the Organizing Committee, the event drew participants from over 50 countries and regions, with more than 78,000 on-site attendees and 23 million online viewers tuning in to the live broadcasts.

It featured over 40 high-level forums, bringing together more than 600 distinguished scholars, technical experts, and business leaders. The core agenda focused on three key areas: “The Intelligent Leap,” “Economic Restructuring,” and “A Human-Centric Future.”

Accelerating Industry Innovation

Beyond intellectual exchange, the conference served as a powerful accelerator for industrial application and commercial collaboration. A special “Venture Capital Meetup” was launched this year, themed “From China to the Global Stage: Building AI Enterprises with Scalable Global Competitiveness,” facilitating efficient connections between startups and top-tier investors.

AI for All

Complementing the main forums was the expansive Technology Exhibition, covering 15,000 square meters and featuring over 300 participating enterprises. A highlight of this year’s event was the inaugural “AI Art Festival,” which seamlessly blended frontier technology with humanistic aesthetics.

Through robotic showcases, visitors experienced firsthand how AI can help them in the real world. Exhibits included robot dogs capable of doing shopping for humans, an Alipay AI agent called Ah Bao that orders coffee on a set schedule, autonomous robotaxis in the park, and AI doctors providing preliminary consultations. During the conference, more than 30 new AI advancements were unveiled at the Bund for the first time.

Overall, the event showcased more than 50 debut innovations across diverse fields, including AI agents, embodied AI, fintech, smart devices, and quantum technology.

About INCLUSION Conference on the Bund

The Inclusion Conference on the Bund, held in Shanghai, is a global platform where fintech and frontier technologies converge. It facilitates high-level dialogues among global leaders across technology, finance, and other industries, catalyzes transformative tech development in the age of AI, promotes best practices in the scientific innovation ecosystem, and inspires strategies for charting a path to innovative growth through finance and technology.

For more details, visit the official website: inclusionconf.com

Media Contact

Media Relations Department

Email: media@inclusionconf.com

SOURCE: The Organizing Committee of INCLUSION Conference on the Bund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire