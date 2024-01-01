The 2025 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide® Most Historic Bars and Lounges List Is Announced

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bars–Historic Hotels Worldwide®, a prestigious program that recognizes and celebrates authentic historic hotels around the world, is pleased to announce The 2025 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Historic Bars and Lounges list. This collection of 25 bars and lounges in historic hotels tells a global story of how hotels provide spaces for guests to gather, socialize, and connect, while enjoying a handcrafted drink and a unique cultural experience.









Geographically, bars and lounges located in countries with a strong pub or cocktail culture, or ones heavily influenced by these cultures, are heavily represented on this list. Drinking culture is deeply ingrained in the social fabric of both the United Kingdom and Germany, where a third of the bars included on this list are located. Many of the venues described in this list are hidden gems, although several famous establishments like the American Bar at The Savoy London (1889) and the Long Bar at Raffles Singapore (1887) were clear choices for inclusion on this list. But whether well-known or well-kept secret, the historic bars and lounges selected for this list preserve their original architecture, accented by interior design, and historic ambiance, making for a more complete historic experience for guests. The owners and managers of these hotels invest in their preservation, and the bartenders and mixologists know the cultural legacy that they uphold with every glass that they pour. Because of the people behind these historic hotels, today, cultural and heritage travelers can experience these unique destination bars and lounges.

Castlemartyr Resort (1210) Cork, County Cork, Ireland

Knights Bar

At the heart of Castlemartyr Resort’s 18th-century Manor House is the historic Knights Bar. The historic bar is aptly named, as the historic castle complex was built by the Knights Templar in 1210. To truly appreciate the space, guests should look up. The Knights Bar ceiling showcases a stunning Rococo-style design installed by the Lafranchini brothers in the 18th century. These Swiss decorators became famous in Ireland for their distinctive Rococo-style stucco ceiling and wall designs that can be seen in grand mansions throughout Ireland to this day. Rococo style is an exceptionally ornamental and dramatic style of architecture, art, and decoration. The style combines asymmetry, curving scrolls, gilding, white and pastel colors, sculpted molding, and trompe-l’œil frescoes to create surprise and drama. The space has welcomed many visitors over the years, as it was first used as a ballroom for the Boyle Family in the 1800s, and later as a chapel for the daily Mass by the Carmelite Order, who owned the Manor House in the early 1900s. Today, Knights Bar is an elegant, classical locale to enjoy a beverage—from cocktails to Afternoon Tea—in the historic ambiance. Knights Bar is a stylish choice for enjoying a relaxing drink, elegantly providing a warm and intimate atmosphere for guests. Castlemartyr Resort was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2022.

Hacienda de los Santos (1710) Alamos, Sonora, México

Cantina de Zapata

Family-owned and operated, Hacienda de los Santos is a historic resort encompassing three restored Colonial-style mansions, as well as a sugar mill that dates to the 17th century. The space that Cantina de Zapata at Hacienda de los Santos now occupies was originally part of the estate’s early operation as a sugar mill. In 1999, the sugar mill was converted into a cantina for the resort. The bar top and space behind the bar date to the 19th century and originated in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and were disassembled down to the smallest piece and then reassembled at Hacienda de los Santos. The style of the cantina might best be described as “Old Mexico,” deeply authentic yet crafted for today’s travelers. According to the owner, families travel great distances to show their children the history that is displayed within Hacienda de los Santos’s cantina, and a rancher from the United States once remarked that “this cantina is my favorite bar in the world.” The memorabilia throughout the cantina are a feast for the eyes of any first-time visitor. Many early firearms, chaps, swords, and other historic memorabilia adorn the walls, including more than 200 inlaid silver spurs of Mexican origin. Among the memorabilia, the hotel owner’s most prized historic photograph is displayed in the cantina. The photo depicts Mexican General Álvaro Obregón standing with Pancho Villa, U.S. General John J. Pershing, and a young 1st Lt. George S. Patton, standing on the bridge in El Paso. The photo was given to the hotel’s owner by Obregón’s grandson, who celebrated his 93rd birthday at the hotel. (The cantina was recently included on The 2025 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide® Most Magnificent Art Collections list for its décor.) The cantina offers a wide range of spirits, including 200 Tequila labels. The Margarita is the bar’s most popular cocktail, made with fresh Mexican limes, a large shot of Blanco Tequila, Controy, sweetener, and plenty of ice. Hacienda de los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015.

Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden (1713) Dresden, Germany

Bar 1705

Built in the early-18th century by a Saxon king, and located in Dresden’s historic city center, Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden is a beautiful combination of historic palace architecture and contemporary elegance. Bar 1705 is named after the year the original palace was commissioned, but the bar’s ambiance evokes the sophistication of the 1920s, a bold nod to the spirit of the Prohibition Era in the United States. Inspired by iconic venues such as the Oak Room in New York City, the bar combines rich wood paneling, Art Deco-style details, and intimate lighting to create a refined, yet lively, atmosphere, with live music on select nights. Deep red leather seating and dark wood finishes set the tone for an elegant experience. Friendly and creative bartenders are eager to serve original cocktails inspired by the Roaring Twenties, or a guest’s favorite classic cocktail. During the warmer months, guests can also enjoy their drinks in the peaceful inner courtyard of the Taschenbergpalais, making Bar 1705 a year-round destination for connoisseurs and curious explorers alike. Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1713.

Hotel Château Gütsch (1859) Lucerne, Switzerland

American Bar

High above Lucerne, Switzerland, the American Bar at historic Hotel Château Gütsch invites guests to enjoy creative cocktails in a 19th-century castle, with sweeping views over Lake Lucerne and the Alps. Signature drinks like the Gütsch Spritz and Yoda’s Fav reflect a playful, yet refined cocktail menu crafted with regional flair. The interior design of the American Bar elevates the spirit of the Belle Époque, in harmony with the historic character of the hotel. Throughout the public areas within the American Bar, historic photographs and details offer guests glimpses into the past. The bar’s serene, elegant setting makes it a favorite among cultural travelers, who appreciate the timeless atmosphere, quality drinks, and one of the most iconic views in Switzerland. The fairytale castle was built in 1859 and, while the interior has been tastefully modernized, the setting remains steeped in history. The château has long been a landmark in the region, attracting writers, artists, and dignitaries for generations. The American Bar offers a variety of signature cocktails, each crafted with regional ingredients and a flair for storytelling. The American Bar is not just a place to enjoy a drink—it is a place for guests to enjoy spectacular views, surrounded by castle walls and Alpine skies. For cultural travelers seeking authenticity and elegance, the American Bar is a must-visit destination. Hotel Château Gütsch was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024 and dates to 1859.

Britannia Hotel (1870) Trondheim, Norway

Britannia Bar

Set in the historically and culturally significant city of Trondheim, Norway, Britannia Hotel boasts an impressive history, with connections to polar expeditions, meetings that helped plan Norway’s independence, and royal receptions. Britannia Bar opened in the early 1960s and the new bar became a cornerstone of the hotel’s social life. By the late 1980s, the hotel expanded its lobby area and relocated Britannia Bar upstairs to its current location. The historic basement space was transformed into Pianobaren, a vibrant piano bar featuring live music and dancing, while the new Britannia Bar became a more refined, cocktail focused lounge with private adjoining salons. Both Britannia Bar and Pianobaren became legendary venues in Trondheim, each with its own atmosphere and loyal following. (Fun fact: the current mayor of Trondheim, Kent Ranum, once worked as a bartender in Pianobaren during the 1990s.) Today, Britannia Bar is the perfect retreat after a long day of exploring—and sets the standard when it comes to cocktails. The hotel’s artistic signature cocktails reflect the history of Britannia Hotel through a series of unique portraits and flavors. The Executive Bar Manager at Britannia Bar, Øyvind Lindgjerdet, developed a series of signature cocktails inspired by art and history. Individuals who played important roles in establishing and operating the hotel in its early days are honored with a signature cocktail, paired on the menu with a short biography and a portrait painted by Lindgjerdet. Explore all of Britannia Bar’s Portraits of Britannia cocktails here. The bar was also recognized in 2025 as the recipient of the Best Cocktail Bar, Best Cocktail Menu, and Best Bartender in Norway by the Bartenders’ Choice Awards. Britannia Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024 and dates to 1870.

Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor (1886) Luxor, Egypt

Victorian Lounge

Nestled within the legendary Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor, the Victorian Lounge is a tribute to the grandeur of 19th-century Egypt and the Golden Age of European exploration. Since 1886, this historic salon has welcomed luminaries from around the world—including royalty, aristocrats, and famed archaeologists, like Lord Carnarvon and Howard Carter, who once roamed the halls during the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb. With its soaring ceilings, gilded mirrors, and plush period furnishings, the lounge retains much of its original charm. Guests can relax in refined tranquility beneath glittering chandeliers while enjoying views of the hotel’s beautifully manicured Royal Gardens—a tranquil haven where kings and queens once strolled. The soft melodies from the grand piano, often played during Afternoon Tea or evening cocktails, add to the timeless atmosphere and sense of place. The lounge’s signature cocktail, Tutankhamun’s Elixir, is a fragrant blend of hibiscus tea, date syrup, fresh lime, and mint—a nod to Egypt’s botanical heritage and a tribute to its most famous pharaoh. Crafted in the 1950s by a bartender inspired by Luxor’s mystique, it remains a guest favorite today. Whether enjoying Afternoon Tea, a quiet cocktail, or just simply soaking in the ambiance, visitors are invited to step back in time and experience the elegance and mystery that have defined the Winter Palace for more than a century. Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014.

Raffles Singapore (1887) Singapore

Long Bar

The world-famous Long Bar at Raffles Singapore is home to the Singapore Sling, widely regarded as the national drink of Singapore. The hotel opened in 1887, when the Sarkies Brothers acquired the building for the development of a luxury hotel in Singapore, and the hotel became one of the most sought-after destinations in Southeast Asia. The Singapore Sling was first created in 1915 by Raffles Singapore bartender Ngiam Tong Boon. A gin-based cocktail, the Singapore Sling also contains pineapple juice, lime juice, curaçao, and Bénédictine. Grenadine and cherry liqueur give the cocktail its signature pink hue. When the hotel bar opened in the early-20th century, it was common to see gentlemen nursing glasses of gin or whiskey, but it was not socially acceptable for women to do so. Women were expected to stick to juices and teas—including the hotel’s iconic Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the women who wanted a hard drink, bartender Ngiam Tong Boon created a cocktail that looks like plain fruit juice, but is infused with gin and liqueurs. He made the beverage pink to give it a feminine flair which, together with the clear alcohol, led guests to think that it was a socially acceptable drink for women. Of course, today, guests can choose to order the drink simply because it is delicious—or select another fantastic option from the Long Bar’s cocktail menu. Raffles Singapore was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

The Savoy London (1889) London, England, United Kingdom

American Bar

The American Bar at The Savoy London is a true icon in the world of hospitality, renowned as the longest continually operating cocktail bar in London. For more than 130 years, the American Bar has hosted an extraordinary roster of guests, including Winston Churchill, Ernest Hemingway, and Marilyn Monroe, each drawn to the American Bar by its legendary cocktails and timeless elegance. Reportedly, the first cocktail that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin consumed after returning to Earth following the Apollo 11 moon landing was created by Joe Gilmore, the head bartender at the American Bar, who sent a flask of the cocktail to NASA. The American Bar’s history is woven into the very fabric of cocktail culture: Ada “Coley” Coleman, the American Bar’s pioneering head bartender, invented the celebrated Hanky Panky here, while her successor, Harry Craddock, compiled The Savoy Cocktail Book, which remains a bartender’s bible to this day. The American Bar’s Art Deco-style interior, adorned with historic photographs and memorabilia, evokes a sense of glamour and intimacy, while live piano music and immaculately dressed bartenders in white jackets preserve the classic charm of this iconic bar. Today, the new Liquid Moments menu is a tribute to The Savoy’s remarkable legacy, transforming key moments from the hotel’s history into a collection of 17 signature cocktails. Each drink is inspired by a story or person that has shaped the narrative of the hotel. For example, Tea O’Clock pays homage to The Savoy’s famed Afternoon Tea tradition, blending vodka, Lillet Blanc, and strawberries with an Afternoon Tea blend—a nod to over a century of elegant gatherings. A Yeoman’s Toast refers to the Tower of London’s Beefeaters, while New Heights commemorates the hotel’s installation of London’s first electric elevator; the salt used to ferment the blackberries pays homage to the smelling salts that guests were given as a fainting precaution when using the hotel’s “Ascending Room.” With every cocktail, guests are invited to savor not just a drink, but a liquid moment—a taste of the stories, innovations, and personalities that have defined The Savoy and the American Bar for generations. The Savoy London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1889.

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac (1893) Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

1608 Bar

Named for the year that Quebec City was founded, 1608 Bar offers one of the largest varieties of top Quebec cheeses in Canada, coupled with the top wine selections that the world has to offer. Overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the 1608 Bar showcases one of the province’s most stunning views. Inside, the room is lit by a sparkling handcrafted chandelier, which illuminates the circular brass bar and marble countertop. Old Quebec City’s 1608 Bar offers guests tranquil, timeless elegance in which to savor regional charcuterie and cheeses and gourmet light bites. Guests can sit at the sleek bar or cozy up by the inviting fireplace. Although the 1608 Bar is a recent addition to Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, the bar is located in a historic lounge space with an original wood-paneled ceiling. The interior designer was inspired by the heritage of the space to create a unique destination bar that feels like a clock stopped in time; guests can see a Canada goose frozen mid-flight in a corner of the bar. The lounge’s original bookshelves and leather sofas allude to its former role as a quiet reading and writing room for guests. Wine lovers should make 1608 Bar a drink stop on their way to or from the hotel’s signature restaurant, Champlain, which has a phenomenal wine collection and has received Wine Spectator’s “Best of” Award of Excellence annually since 2016. Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012 and dates to 1893.

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten (1897) Hamburg, Germany

Jahreszeiten Bar

Tucked beside the grand entrance of the historic Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten, the iconic Jahreszeiten Bar is not only Hamburg’s smallest bar, but is also one of its most storied. Located in what was once the private office of the hotel’s founder, Friedrich Haerlin, the bar exudes turn-of-the-century elegance. Original vintage Rolls-Royce leather seats invite guests into a space of refined intimacy, while the sweeping mahogany counters and antique mirrored shelves recall a bygone era of European glamour. Among the architectural and interior design highlights of the Jahreszeiten Bar is the two-story design, with views over the Inner Alster Lake, and a bespoke gallery cabinet containing some of the rarest single malt whiskeys in the world—each bottle is a collector’s item, with a story. Visitors should take a moment to look for the wooden pineapple, which has been discreetly placed in the bar. In fact, the pineapple motif can be found throughout the hotel, which is a traditional symbol of hospitality. A longstanding commitment to hospitality is a tradition at the hotel. The beverage manager at Jahreszeiten Bar, Enrico Wilhelm, is a master bartender with over 20 years of service, who curates not just drinks, but unforgettable memories. From the cocktail menu, guests can enjoy more than 70 carefully selected whiskeys and 25 gins, many of which are historic or limited-edition bottlings. Classic cocktails are served with precision, and occasionally, stories of visiting dignitaries or local legends fill the air—making each visit feel like stepping into a living piece of Hamburg’s hospitality history. Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023 and dates to 1897.

Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan (1899) Aswan, Egypt

The Bar

Set within the timeless grandeur of Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan’s historic palace wing, The Bar is a cultural landmark in its own right—where travelers, writers, royalty, and diplomats in Aswan, Egypt, have gathered for more than a century. It was here that Agatha Christie sipped cocktails while writing Death on the Nile (1937), and where Winston Churchill paused for moments of quiet reflection. The Bar’s heritage is steeped in such moments, serving as a backdrop for conversations that shaped both literature and politics. The Bar’s signature drink, the Nubian Sunset, is a vibrant blend of hibiscus syrup, date purée, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of gin—crafted in honor of the local landscape and first introduced by a veteran bartender seeking to capture the essence of twilight over the Nile. The Bar retains original Edwardian design features, from hand-carved wood paneling and antique mirrors to the art-lined walls and arched windows overlooking the Nile. The ambiance of The Bar is refined and elegant, where Moorish and Victorian design influences enhance the rich textures, soft lighting, and the quiet sophistication of The Bar. The Bar offers more than just a drink—The Bar invites guests to relive the Golden Age of travel, to walk in the footsteps of legends, and to become a part of a story that is still unfolding, in one of Egypt’s most iconic settings. Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014 and dates to 1899.

The Caledonian Edinburgh (1903) Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

The Court

Drinks at The Court inside The Caledonian Edinburgh take guests on a journey through time, to an era when this historic Scottish hotel was a stop on the Caledonian Railway. This historic bar embodies the history and character of its rich past, combining vintage luxury and Midcentury Modern-style design elements. The Court is brimming with railway-era memorabilia and architecture, thoughtfully preserved over the past 120 years. The sandstone archways leading to The Court were once the hotel’s direct entry to the railroad station’s concourse and ticket office. Within the bar, guests can discover artifacts like the hotel’s Roll of Honour, a historic document listing the names of seventy Caledonian Station Hotel employees who fought in World War I. Discovered by the hotel’s concierge team in 2015, the Roll of Honour has hung in The Court ever since. Guests can enjoy this history, as well as a traditional bar experience. Renovated in 2024, The Court features a grand cocktail bar, exceptional all-day dining, as well as a patisserie, lounge, and live music, ranging from jazz to harp music, depending on the time of day. The Caledonian Edinburgh was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018 and dates to 1903.

Raffles London at The OWO (1906) London, England, United Kingdom

The Spy Bar

Deep underground, in the clandestine depths of the luxurious Raffles London at The OWO, The Spy Bar offers a unique experience worthy of the historic building’s espionage past. “OWO” refers to the Old War Office, once the primary headquarters for the influential British War Office, and the epicenter of British intelligence and military strategy in the early-20th century. The Spy Bar is a subterranean speakeasy hidden away from the rest of the hotel. This atmospheric cocktail bar serves intoxicating drinks with a dash of mystery. One can almost imagine James Bond being a patron of The Spy Bar—in fact, author Ian Fleming was very familiar with rooms #006 and #007, where The Spy Bar is now located, when he worked in the building for the British Naval Intelligence Division during World War II. The entrance lobby to The Spy Bar was once a guard room, and other rooms along this corridor were used for briefing, debriefing and interrogating spies who were working behind enemy lines in occupied Europe during the Second World War. The bar’s signature drink is the crisp Vesper Martini, à la Casino Royale, and the bar is stocked with bottles inspired by the fictional spy. Mounted on the wall behind the backbar is half an Aston Martin DB5, an ode to British craftsmanship, timeless design, and secrecy. The bar sustains its secretive and exclusive allure in large part through its no-photography policy, and is only accessible by request. The bar hosts monthly takeovers with renowned international bars and features a DJ for weekly Vinyl Nights on Thursdays, enhancing the multisensory experience. Raffles London at The OWO was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023 and dates to 1906.

The Grand York (1906) York, England, United Kingdom

The 1906 Bar

Guests at The Grand York, a historic former North Eastern Railway administrative building in York, England, can sink into one of The 1906 Bar’s comfortable lounge chairs and allow its expert bartenders to serve a fantastic menu of drinks, from classic and signature cocktails, to a collection of premium spirits and whiskeys.

