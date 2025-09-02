The 2025 Inclusion·Conference on the Bund to Spotlight “Path to Innovative Growth”

The Organizing Committee of the Bund Conference announced today that the highly anticipated 2025 Inclusion·Conference on the Bund will take place from September 10-13 at the Huangpu World Expo Park in Shanghai, China.

This year’s conference will center on the theme “Path to Innovative Growth”, bringing together global technology leaders, Turing Award-winning scientists, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts. Participants will explore how finance and technology can drive innovation and foster growth worldwide.

The 2025 edition features a diverse program, including one Main Forum, over 40 Insight Forums, 18 Creator Stage sessions, and three AI Innovation Competitions. Attendees will also experience a 10,000-square-meter technology exhibition and a 5,000-square-meter technology marketplace, designed to offer a truly immersive environment. For the first time, the conference will host an investor-startup matchmaking session to support the early development of promising new ventures.

As one of the leading global fintech conferences, the Inclusion·Conference on the Bund will collaborate with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and Invest Hong Kong, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (InvestHK)-organizers behind the renowned Singapore FinTech Festival and Hong Kong FinTech Week, respectively-to co-host a full-day program on September 12 dedicated to global dialogue and cross-border collaboration.

The organizing committee includes leading institutions and organizations such as Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, the University of Hong Kong, Shanghai United Media Group, Shanghai Bund Investment Group, and Ant Group. Their collective expertise and resources will ensure the continued success of this flagship event.

About INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund

The Inclusion·Conference on the Bund, held in Shanghai, is a global platform where fintech and frontier technologies converge. It facilitates high-level dialogues among global leaders across technology, finance, and other industries, catalyzes transformative tech development in the age of AI, promotes best practices in the scientific innovation ecosystem, and inspires strategies for charting a path to innovative growth through finance and technology. For more details of the upcoming 2025 conference, visit the official website: inclusionconf.com

