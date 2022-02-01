The 2023 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide® Most Magnificent Art Collections List Is Announced

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#art–Historic Hotels Worldwide® is pleased to announce its selections for The 2023 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide® Most Magnificent Art Collections List. Historic Hotels Worldwide is a global collection of authentic historic hotels known for their stunning architecture, colorful gardens, and romantic settings—amenities that are often enhanced with historic, museum-quality art collections. The hotels highlighted here exhibit unique art collections for guests to enjoy, and many of them are committed to supporting artists, art movements, and diversity in art. The historic hotels, inns, and resorts of Historic Hotels Worldwide view their art collections as an expression of their hospitality and community values, many collecting with the aim of supporting local or national heritage preservation and local artists. Above all, this is art that is meant to be enjoyed by all who visit, work, or live at the hotels. These art collections can be viewed and experienced in furniture, paintings, sculpture, augmented reality, textiles, tablets, fountains, and even some hotel buildings that are considered stand-alone works of art. From Hong Kong to Guadalajara to Montreal, Historic Hotels Worldwide lodgings offer guests opportunities to experience a variety of original artwork, from the works of Dutch masters and graffiti artists to Mexican muralists and Pop Art disrupters. These historic hotels are truly museums where you can stay the night.









San Clemente Palace Kempinski (1131) Venice, Italy

The San Clemente Palace Kempinski is set on the exclusive island of San Clemente in the heart of the Venetian Lagoon. The original structure of the hotel dates to the 12th century, and today, it is one of Italy’s most enchanting getaways. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2016, San Clemente Palace Kempinski is an active supporter of the art world and artists. The palace interiors blend cool contemporary and dramatic Renaissance styles, with lofty six-meter ceilings, and intricate details like Terrazzo flooring and Murano chandeliers. Meanwhile, annual art installations appear across the estate throughout the year, especially near the famous Venice Biennale. In recent years, San Clemente Island hosted many world-renowned contemporary artworks by leading artists such as Igor Mitoraj, Tony Cragg, Sylvie Fleury, Gregor Hildebrandt, Carole A. Feuerman, Joana Vasconcelos, Shan Shan Sheng, and Julian Opie. Since San Clemente Island’s location is close to the main event spaces of the Biennale, the hotel has become an ideal location for artists and art admirers. The permanent collection of San Clemente Palace Kempinski includes artwork from hotel owners’ collections, select pieces bought from former exhibitions, and gifted works. The palace’s corridors display art produced by emerging artists to support their craft. Temporary exhibitions can typically be viewed in the lobby, church, and in the gardens. Guests and visitors can request a private tour of the island’s art and the estate from the concierge.

Hotel Hacienda de Abajo (1493) Tazacorte, La Palma, Spain

Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is a fabulous historic destination in Tazacorte, on the western end of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands. Founded in the late 15th century, the estate was the earliest sugar estate on the island of La Palma. The Hotel emerged from a meticulous restoration of the estate and its main house, Casa Principal of Tazacorte, in 2010. Hotel Hacienda de Abajo was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021 and, in the same year, was awarded the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence “Historic Hotels Worldwide Best in Europe” award. Built in the 17th century by Pedro José de Sotomayor Topete y Massieu, Casa Principal of Tazacorte stayed in the family for centuries. Today, Hotel Hacienda de Abajo reflects the history of the Sotomayor Topete family and their devotion to arts and culture.

The noble families that resided in the grand home imported art to adorn their halls from all over the globe, as the island was a major hub for sea trade. Tapestries, furniture, paintings, gilded mirrors, and delicate Chinese porcelain traveled from every corner of the world to decorate Casa Principal of Tazacorte. Today, over 1,300 works of art are part of Hacienda de Abajo’s collection, comprised of the estate’s historic art collection and new acquisitions. Guests may catch a glimpse of French and Flemish tapestries of the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries; delight in an art gallery with European and American paintings, some dating to the 15th century; appreciate porcelain pieces and Chinese statues from the Tang, Ming, and Qing dynasties; observe religious European carvings from the 16th to the 18th centuries, and much more. This art collection is the largest contribution of art heritage to the island of La Palma since the 17th century. The result is that Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is an unconventional museum, one with an elegant but comfortable atmosphere. Tours of the estate, art collection, and grounds are available upon request.

Bernini Palace Hotel (1500) Florence, Italy

The historic Bernini Palace Hotel is located in a 15th-century palace in the heart of Florence, Italy, the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance. The palace was once owned by the powerful Pera family, financiers known for their investments throughout Europe. The famous artwork of the hotel, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015, was installed in the 19th century, and depicts the unification of Italy. In the mid-19th century, the Palace was an elegant hotel, and Florence was the new capital of the Kingdom of Italy (1865–1871). The hotel was just a short walk from the newly unified kingdom’s parliament, and so the hotel’s owner changed its name to the Columbia Parlamento Hotel, making it popular with incoming members of parliament. Many guests stayed at the hotel while working and others met at the palace for informal discussions. Among the many artistic treasures of Bernini Palace Hotel is a large, frescoed hall on the first floor with portraits of the protagonists of the Italian unification. Around 1880, an unknown artist (or artists) painted a series of frescoes on the walls of the hall, depicting important figures in the unification of Italy. The series was never completed, as guests can plainly see that there are 20 empty frames visible along the walls. Look out for grotesque motifs, which include winged harpies emerging from a variety of bizarrely colored flowers, as well as leering masks, expressive heads suspended in the void, and dragons with tattered wings. The former Hall of the Italian Parliament is now a grand breakfast room for guests and is also available to rent for private events. The marvelous, frescoed portraits allow guests to enjoy their meal while being immersed in history.

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam possesses a rich history that dates to the 1500s and has been a Historic Hotels Worldwide member since 2018. This storied hotel is a perfect place for art lovers, with its rich history and original works of art by illustrious Dutch painters and sculptors. Artists such as Hildo Krop, Chris Lebeau, Willem Penaat, Joseph Mendes de Costa, John Raedecker, Karel Appel, and Johan Thorn Prikker have all created beautiful art pieces that are displayed at the hotel. The Princenhof building at Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam even participated in the evolution of art in Amsterdam. In 1949, the renowned artist, Karel Appel, was asked to paint a mural for the canteen in Amsterdam’s city hall. This painting can still be admired at the entrance to the hotel’s Oriole Garden Bistro and Bridges restaurant. His style was vastly different from that of artist Chris Lebeau, who painted the room-filling mural in the hotel’s stunning Marriage Chamber. While the new artistic work was not well-received at that time, both murals are considered invaluable art treasures of the city today. Hotel guests can discover the extensive collection of art during the daily historical tour at Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam.

DOM Hotel (1600s) Rome, Italy

Located in the heart of Rome, the historic DOM Hotel is in a 17th-century aristocratic palazzo on Via Giulia, one of the city’s most historic and iconic streets. Via Giulia was once home to numerous gardens and many prominent artists, including Raffaello, Benvenuto Cellini, and later, Francesco Borromini. Today, the DOM Hotel, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019, displays its rich heritage through its preserved architecture and historical displays. Even its name is an homage to its past: “DOM” stands for “Deo Optimo Maximo” (“to the greatest god”), a Latin inscription found on the adjoining church next door. The hotel’s art collection can be explored throughout the hotel’s guestrooms and shared spaces. Inside DOM Hotel, guests and visitors discover spaces adorned with refined decor, handcrafted furnishings, international works of art, and original elements of the historic building. Restored and renovated for contemporary comfort, original structural components, such as the exposed brick walls and coffered wooden beam ceilings, were wisely preserved and serve as a natural backdrop to the hotel’s art and furnishings. Among them are an eclectic collection of original photographs, including those of Man Ray and Bert Stern, and three original Andy Warhol silkscreens from the Ladies and Gentlemen series. Also displayed are blocks of marble with ancient religious inscriptions dating back to the Renaissance, which were acquired from the church of Santa Lucia del Gonfalone. The guestrooms and suites at DOM Hotel are curated with original furnishings handcrafted by Italian expert artisans and international works of art. The suites include vases crafted in Belgium, artistic photographs, and original paintings by emerging Columbian artists.

Pulitzer Amsterdam (1600s) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Throughout Pulitzer Amsterdam’s illustrious history, the hotel has collected antiques, furniture, artwork, and books to create a one-of-a-kind experience. A member of Historic Hotels Worldwide since 2015, the hotel carefully crafts its suites with special pieces from Pulitzer Amsterdam’s art, music, and antique collections. Each one is unique. For example, the Art Collector’s Suite is an art lover’s dream, evoking the feeling of spending the night in a private gallery. The most renowned piece from the hotel’s collection, Hals Brunch by Thierry Bruet, resides in this suite, as this six-meter-long painting was commissioned and painted specifically for the Pulitzer Amsterdam. It bears a striking similarity to Leonardo De Vinci’s The Last Supper at a distance, but upon closer inspection, guests can find this version’s quirky modern touches. The Antique Collector’s Suite creates a perfect retreat for curious travelers to immerse themselves in the history of the former canal houses that make up the hotel complex. Furthermore, the room’s furniture, artwork, and objects all hold a connection to the past and create a historic ambiance that stretches back centuries. The Music Collector’s Suite is perfect for those who love to collect musical experiences and melodies. Best played on the suite’s vintage record player, guests can enjoy Pulitzer Amsterdam’s impressive collection of LP records ranging from soul, classical, or rock and roll, while surrounded by musical instruments and curated records. These are just a few of the artfully curated themed suites available to book at Pulitzer Amsterdam. Art lovers can also book the hotel’s Paint like a Dutch Master package to learn about the techniques used by artists such as Rembrandt, Vermeer, Jan Steen, and Van Gogh, through a private painting workshop.

Hacienda de Los Santos (1685) Alamos, Sonora, Mexico

The family-owned and operated, Hacienda de Los Santos is a historic resort composed of three renovated and restored Colonial-style mansions, as well as one sugar mill that dates to the 17th century. Cultural heritage travelers will find beautiful religious art and custom designs at every turn on the grounds. The art of Hacienda de Los Santos today is a collection of works, especially religious art, which were all selected, uncovered, or created for the resort by the hotel’s owners, the Swickard family. In the early years of the resort’s renovations, religious art was found throughout the estate’s historic buildings and grounds. Today, much of that collection is displayed within the Chapel of the Saints. At the chapel, a Baroque altar was designed and created in recent years by Mexico’s expert woodcarver and artist, Augustin Parra of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. The three large bells were cast by Mexico’s only fourth-generation bellmakers. The art collection of figures, retablos, and ex-votos on display in the chapel includes a carved figure of Saint Anne, which is the collection’s most historic single figure, dating back to the 16th century (and authenticated). Many of the carved religious figures on display came from other churches in Spain, Mexico, and Guatemala, passed from the churches into private hands long ago, and later placed into Hacienda de Los Santos’ collection. The resort also exhibits a 17th-century French hymnal, written in Latin. Each of its individual pages was handwritten and illustrated by a monk. A large oil painting of the Lady of Guadalupe is also featured at the resort. This painting was first installed in a church in Southern Colorado in 1849, which is currently open to guests. (There are guided tours daily at 2:00 p.m. for a small fee.) This marvelous destination resides within the charming town of Alamos, a designated National Monument of Mexico. Hacienda de Los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015 and was honored in 2021 as the winner of the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence award for “Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in the Americas.”

Utne Hotel (1722) Hardanger, Norway

One of the most historic hotels in Norway, the iconic Utne Hotel is surrounded by the mountaintops of the magnificent Hardangerfjord. Utne Hotel opened its doors to guests in 1722 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012. With its intricate decorative details and a vast collection of antique treasures, visiting this historic hotel today is like walking into a living history book. Along with its own impressive collection of historic Norwegian art and interior detail, including the remarkable painted wood cupboards and wall panels of its formal dining room, Utne Hotel supports local artists through its Kunstannekset, or Art Annex. The Art Annex, which includes guestrooms, emerged when the Utne Hotel invited local Hardanger artists to decorate a guestroom in the Annex. The artists chose the colors and styles for the rooms that harmonize with their art. The choices resulted in assorted color themes for the rooms, each characterized by different artistic expressions. Some guestrooms feature graphics, collages, and oil and acrylic paintings. It is an active gallery exhibit, and some of the art displayed may be for sale. “The art is done justice,” says one Utne Hotel-featured artist Judith de Haan, “when guests live with the art during their visit and experience it through night and day.” Other featured artists include Solfrid Aksnes, Åse Berit Skeie Ulltang, Wim van den Toorn, Ingunn van Etten, and Johild Mæland. These artists are all a part of the local artists forum, Harding Puls.

Alfiz Hotel (1749) Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

Alfiz Hotel is in the historic center of Cartagena de Indias in a 17th-century colonial house that belonged to the British consul and is located between the two oldest squares in the city. Within the walls of this beautiful time capsule, it is possible to discover exciting details of the lives of those who inhabited it: a French liquor smuggler during the Independence, the residence of the British consul, and later a renowned store for Cartagena merchants. A very special feature of Alfiz Hotel is the decoration of its eight exclusively themed rooms that reflect the most important stages in the city’s history, from the Conquest to Independence. Those designs also help provide each guest with a resting place that has simple elegance and a connection to the memory of the historic city of Colombia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The decorative objects and original furniture, as well as religious works of art, are the perfect setting for those who wish to travel back in time and recall the past. Also notable is the hotel’s literary arts collection: there are more than 300 Gabriel García Márquez books in 22 languages in the hotel library. The author of well-known novels such as One Hundred Years of Solitude and Love in the Time of Cholera lived and worked for many years in Cartagena de Indias. When he learned of the existence of this collection at the hotel, García Márquez sent a personal greeting to the hotel owners! This autographed note is on display in the library for guests to view today.

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar (1780) Bagac, Bataan, Philippines

Las Casa Filipinas de Acuzar is a resort that is a work of both historic and modern art, as well as a story of Filipino heritage told through art. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017, and home to Jose Acuzar’s collection of heritage houses, the resort offers historic lodgings restored by a team of artisans and craftsmen. For guests, the resort offers a series of arts and crafts workshops, where visitors can learn more about the different mediums of art created at the resort. Along with hands-on workshops, the resort offers a signature Heritage Walking Tour, an hour-long guided tour across the villages and ancestral houses within the resort. Guests can also experience an immersive tour of the resort’s workshops that offers guests a front-row seat to see artists and craftspeople creating new pieces. Of special interest for visitors who appreciate art is the Hotel de Oriente. An iconic structure within the resort, Hotel de Oriente’s majestic and striking features are due to the intricacy of the woodwork seen throughout its walls, floors, and ceilings. A tour is not complete without a visit to this majestic place. In addition to providing luxurious experiences for travelers, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar’s Bellas Artes Projects foundation invests in local and international artists. The foundation provides a platform for experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration through artist residencies. Internationally acclaimed for its commitment to both hospitality and art, the resort was honored with the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence “Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in Asia/Pacific” in 2021.

Engø Gård (1845) Tjøme, Norway

Originally built in 1845 as the popular summer country inn, Engø Gård’s art collection blossomed in the early 21st century when new owners brought their love for art to the historic inn. An art historian with a keen interest in Norwegian art, Nina Felling and her husband, Harald Andersen, bought a wide collection of contemporary Norwegian artists, as well as works by other European artists. When their daughter and son-in-law took over the business in 2015, they continued the gathering with several new pieces every year. Over the nearly 25 years the hotel has been in business, this collection has therefore steadily grown. The paintings and photos are spread out throughout the hotel complex, in its restaurants, salons, spa, and guestrooms. The sculptures are placed in the garden next to the terrace restaurant and the spa. Notable pieces in the collection on display for guests include sculptures by Nico Widerberg and Nina Sundby, paintings by Frans Widerberg and Kenneth Blom, and a drawing by Pablo Picasso.

Raffles Europejski, Warsaw (1857) Warsaw, Poland

Designed in the Neoclassical style by Italian-Polish architect Enrico Marconi, Raffles Europejski Warsaw was intended to be the most extravagant hotel in the Russian Empire when it opened in Warsaw in 1857. Art has been present at the hotel since its grand opening. In its early decades, it housed the Aleksander Krywult Salon, one of the first art galleries in Warsaw, and an art studio shared by several famous Polish artists including Józef Chełmoński and Stanisław Witkiewicz. Raffles Europejski Warsaw began amassing its own art collection in 2014, with the aim to collect works representative of the contemporary art scene in Poland. Today, Raffles Europejski Warsaw’s art collection contains approximately 500 works of modern and contemporary Polish art. The collection specifically features paintings, photographs, installations, graphics, posters, collages, blown glass, and drawings from both established and emerging Polish artists.

Over 120 Polish artists are represented in the collection, including Polish Avant-garde works by artists such as Henryk Stażewski and Tadeusz Kantor; as well as the most important representatives of contemporary Polish art, such as Wilhelm Sasnal, Monika Sosnowska, Leon Tarasewicz, and Goshka Macuga. The collection is spread throughout the hotel and guests can admire the best examples of Polish art in their rooms and suites. Paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations are displayed without descriptions, platforms, or visible security, as a way to create an atmosphere resembling a private collector’s house. The hotel’s lobby contains several outstanding artworks, such as The Borders by Włodzimierz Jan Zakrzewski, a neon light installation welcoming guests in the entrance hall. Guests and visitors can engage with the art through hotel art tours, bookable through the art concierge, or by attending the hotel’s occasional art talks with artists and the collection manager. All guestrooms contain a catalog of the collection for guests’ enjoyment and enrichment.

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel (1885) Hamilton, Bermuda

The art collection of the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in Hamilton, Bermuda, is remarkable. Inside the palatial pink hotel, established in 1885 and inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018, is a renovated, contemporary space with artworks from some of the greatest names in modern art, such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and René Magritte. These innovators, who challenged perceptions of art, laid the foundation for a hotel collection that has embraced the Pop and Op art movements to postmodernism. Guests and visitors can walk through the hotel and its grounds, surrounded by the works of those earlier luminaries, as well as late-20th and early-21st century artists, such as Shepard Fairey, Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, and Keith Allen Haring. The art collection is active; as new works are often moved or rotated around the facility, emphasizing that the hotel is an alternative gallery space. Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, curates and arranges the works in a meaningful way to convey meaning within modern art. However, the layout also creates a memorable experience for guests and visitors to the hotel. Complimentary guided tours through the lobby and public spaces are offered to hotel guests during peak seasons, specifically every Saturday from 10 a.

