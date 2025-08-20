Tharimmune Reports Pharmacokinetic Simulation Results for TH104 as Prophylaxis Against Respiratory Depression from Fentanyl and Ultrapotent Opioids, Highlighting Potential Superiority Over Existing Treatments

Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:THAR) (“Tharimmune” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutic candidates for inflammation, immunology, and unmet medical needs announced positive results from a recent pharmacokinetic (PK) simulation analysis of its lead clinical asset, TH104, a buccal film formulation of nalmefene. The results reinforce the potential of TH104 as a prophylactic countermeasure for military personnel and chemical incident responders who may be exposed to high-potency opioids, including weaponized fentanyl and its analogues.

Fentanyl and related compounds pose national security threats due to their high potency and the potential for a devastating mass casualty incident if weaponized. There is a critical need for countermeasures that can be administered proactively, prior to potential exposure, to prevent or mitigate the rapid onset of respiratory and nervous system depression from these potent agents.

The analysis used pharmacokinetic simulations of TH104 as prophylaxis for respiratory depression in exposure to synthetic opioids based on data from the literature. The concentrations of TH104 necessary to block fentanyl respiratory depression were derived and simulations involved data from our Phase 1 study to generate concentration time curves above these concentrations. Using a conservative nalmefene concentration target – a threshold effect, (i.e. the protection from respiratory depression) was found to be achieved in approximately 30 minutes post dose and shown to maintain above this protection for about 24 hours. This is a potential key superiority of TH104 compared to currently available options (e.g. naloxone injection products). While naloxone injection can be used as a life-saving rescue medication, its effect is relatively short-lived, often lasting approximately 30-90 minutes. The prolonged prophylactic window of TH104 could be crucial in high-risk environments where exposure is a constant threat and immediate access to medical personnel may be limited. The ability of TH104 to potentially provide sustained protection is a significant advancement in prophylactic care against these potent agents.

The buccal film delivery of TH104 is designed as a non-injectable, rapid absorption and convenient-to-use administration, which may be advantageous for first responders who may be wearing full protective gear. The recent positive feedback earlier this year from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirming that no additional clinical trials appear necessary prior to a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) submission provides a path forward. Tharimmune is dedicated to advancing TH-104 to provide a potentially effective and patient-friendly treatment as an option for those in need, beginning with its critical role in national security.

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its lead clinical asset, TH104, is being developed for a specific indication via a 505(b)2 pathway for respiratory and/or nervous system depression in military personnel and chemical incident responders who may encounter environments contaminated with high-potency opioids. The expanded pipeline includes other indications for TH104, such as chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis and TH023, a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases along with an early-stage multispecific biologic platform targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors through its proprietary EpiClick™ Technology. The Company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. Tharimmune continues to position itself as a leader in patient-centered innovation while working to deliver long-term value for shareholders. For more information, visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune’s future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “depends,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tharimmune, Inc.

ir@tharimmune.com

SOURCE: Tharimmune Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire