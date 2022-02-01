Texas Spine Consultants Partners with United Musculoskeletal Partners

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Musculoskeletal Partners (UMP), a leader in musculoskeletal care delivery, is pleased to announce a partnership with Texas Spine Consultants (TSC), a Dallas-based provider group specializing in spine surgical management. This collaboration marks the 7th practice expansion in the Texas market for UMP.





Founded in 2008, the TSC practice includes four spine surgeons, one anesthesiology and pain medicine physician, and four advanced practice providers. TSC provides comprehensive spine care serving patients in North Texas with locations in Addison and Plano.

“UMP continues to strategically partner with like-minded orthopedic and spine practices, and TSC is a natural fit,” said Alex Bateman, CEO-UMP. “UMP will provide TSC with strong support services and infrastructure for continued future success.”

“TSC is an outstanding spine practice that focuses on high-quality patient outcomes. We are pleased to welcome them to the UMP team in Texas,” said Brian Cormican, CEO – UMP Texas. “As the demand for comprehensive spine care continues to grow, we see an important need to expand UMP’s presence in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex.”

“We are excited to partner with UMP and continue to provide first-class care to our patients as we expand our group,” said Andrew Park, M.D., TSC President. “UMP’s commitment to quality and support services will allow TSC to advance our spine services across the region.”

About United Musculoskeletal Partners

United Musculoskeletal Partners (UMP) was formed in December 2021 by Resurgens Orthopaedics, one of the nation’s premier orthopedic practices. UMP partners with entrepreneurial, physician-owned orthopedic practices to deliver exceptional clinical care to patients around the country while simplifying the management functions of the practices through a common platform. http://www.umpartners.com

About Texas Spine Consultants

Texas Spine Consultants, LLP (TSC) in Addison and Plano, Texas, specializes in the surgical management of the spine. The nationally recognized orthopedic experts at TSC provide the most advanced surgical techniques utilizing modern techniques including total disc replacement, augmented reality/surgical navigation, and robotic surgery. At TSC the most advanced interventional and surgical treatments address the root of the problem to achieve the best possible outcomes. https://www.tscspine.com/

