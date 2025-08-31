“Texas Monthly Presents” Returns to Texas PBS Stations This Fall

Thirteen new episodes of the docuseries will begin airing weekly on August 31.

Texas Monthly is proud to announce the return of its docuseries Texas Monthly Presents to PBS stations across Texas, premiering thirteen brand-new episodes starting Sunday, August 31, at 6 p.m. CT.

In May 2025, Texas Monthly added to its growing portfolio of storytelling by premiering four episodes of a new half-hour program on Texas PBS stations and streaming on the PBS app. Texas Monthly Presents is a docuseries that celebrates the storytelling for which Texas Monthly is known by spotlighting the work of its writers and their talents. Each segment features a writer taking the viewer inside an urgent, dynamic story, turning toward the viewer and inviting them into a place that expands the collective perception of a state known for its fascinating characters and unforgettable stories of tragedy and triumph.

The first episodes of the series spotlighted how historical spaces evolve over time and how barbecue joints and taquerias are more than what’s on their menus. Early ratings data showed growth in viewership each week, and local station directors made clear they wanted to see more of this dynamic new show.

“Adapting our magazine articles for TV is a thrilling new way for us to reach more and more people around Texas, a state with a landmass bigger than France’s and a GDP bigger than Russia’s,” said Ross McCammon, editor in chief of Texas Monthly. “In this format, the stories that move us feel that much more moving. The stories that thrill us feel that much more thrilling. And the stories about tacos and barbecue make us hungrier. I couldn’t be prouder of this work-some of the best new storytelling on television, in Texas and beyond.”

“Texas PBS stations are proud of this partnership to expand our traditions of great storytelling,” said Kierstan Schwab, executive director of Texas PBS. “Texas Monthly has won national awards for its brand of storytelling over the last fifty years, so it just made a lot of sense to partner and share some of those great stories with PBS audiences.”

The upcoming thirteen episodes will explore themes as rich and textured as the magazine itself: change, resilience, roots, and discovery.

Availability and Episode Information

DETAIL AIR DATE 105: Changing Landscapes A North Texas joint Smoke’N Ash BBQ, the rapidly changing town of Terlingua, and an iconic bakery at the center of Houston’s Indian community. August 31, 6 p.m. CT 106: Change Makers A librarian who fought for an East Texas forest, a man who stumbled upon an endangered species, and a woman who helped overturn the state’s hair-braiding laws she believed were discriminatory. September 7, 6 p.m. CT 107: Taking Matters Into Your Own Hands A hunter helping his fellow ranchers stave off wild hogs, an Egypt-born pitmaster who journeyed to Texas to make his mark in barbecue, and a pair of brothers trying to accurately document the fallen of the Korean War. September 14, 6 p.m. CT 108: A New Lens A species of fish that has gone from toss to trophy, visionaries of a small-town cinema revival, and a scientist who uses beach treasures to shed new light on our precious Gulf. September 21, 6 p.m. CT 109: Legacy A cultural tradition continued across borders and generations, the preservation of Black cowboy culture, and a pitmaster who maintains the legacy of the family members she’s lost. September 28, 6 p.m. CT 110: Back to the Roots An Indigenous cultural site reimagined in the wake of natural disaster, a pair of chefs reintroducing nixtamalized Mexican tortillas to the state, and a punk band with a turbulent history reuniting and reentering the spotlight. October 5, 6 p.m. CT 111: Innovators The inventor of the margarita machine, a group of hunters working to revive a declining quail population, and the team of doctors who pioneered the first artificial heart. October 12, 6 p.m. CT 112: Connection to the Land The transformation of generational farming and the fires that threaten the future of cattle ranching. October 19, 6 p.m. CT 113: Shifting Gears A failed cattle rancher launched Perini Ranch and an aspiring birder Tiffany Kersten completes an impressive journey. October 26, 6 p.m. CT 114: Making the List This half-hour special takes viewers behind the scenes of the race to finish the Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ list, along with three barbecue joints affected by the release of the list. November 2, 6 p.m. CT 115: New Tejano A half-hour special featuring Texas Monthly‘s taco editor on a journey that uncovers an emerging cuisine blending tradition and innovation that promises to redefine Mexican cuisine. November 9, 6 p.m. CT 116: Uncertain Futures Across shrimping, hemp, and farming industries, we witness our changing state and the people grappling with an uncertain future. November 16, 6 p.m. CT 117: School of Synth Students from the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired set out to cut an album and play shows around Austin. November 23, 6 p.m. CT

How to Watch Texas Monthly Presents

Each episode will air on Sundays at 6 p.m. CT across Texas stations and will be available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app. Watch the season trailer on PBS.org.

