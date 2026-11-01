TESSAN Premieres ‘Jump Into The Unknown’ Documentary, Chronicling Jamie Leibert’s 30-Day Expedition in the Swiss Alps

The film follows professional adventure athlete Jamie Leibert and his wife Sandra as they navigate changing conditions and unexpected challenges to rethink what makes an adventure truly worthwhile.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Before leaping from a cliff, Jamie Leibert pauses for a few seconds.

He checks his gear. He secures the pilot chute. He zips up his wingsuit and regulates his breathing. No one else can make the final call. After a brief silence, he looks toward the horizon.

“Three, two, one.”

He takes a step forward.

Today, TESSAN officially premieres its new documentary, Jump Into The Unknown. The film follows professional adventure athlete and filmmaker Jamie Leibert and his wife, director of photography and editor Sandra Zinovyev, as they venture into the Swiss Alps for a 30-day expedition.

Known as Captain Manicorn, Jamie Leibert is a professional adventure athlete and filmmaker. His signature “climb and fly” discipline combines big-wall climbing with wingsuit and mini-wing flights. His expeditions have taken him to more than 80 countries. He is also the founder of the Battling Monsters movement, which uses adventure, film, and nonprofit work to explore the connections between fear, resilience, and mental health. Discover more about Jamie and his projects at jamieleibert.com and justcaremore.org.

For Jamie, flying is more than a few seconds in the air. Much of the experience happens beforehand: assessing the weather, planning routes, checking gear, and training until both mind and body are ready for the moment at the edge.

That perspective became the starting point for Jump Into The Unknown.

For this project, TESSAN and Jamie co-created a documentary that looks beyond the final jump. The camera stays with the process that shapes how a journey actually unfolds.

When Plans Change

This time, Jamie, Sandra, and their three-legged rescue dog Journey set out to spend 30 days exploring the Swiss Alps. They entered the mountains without a scripted ending, carrying one question with them.

What kind of experience makes an adventure truly worthwhile?

They soon found that the answer would not follow their itinerary. Weather windows closed quickly, routes had to change, and gear and transportation brought new variables.

A seemingly clear schedule was rewritten by reality again and again. What began as a search for an ideal destination gradually became an exploration of everything that happens along the way.

The meaning of adventure shifted from simply reaching a goal to experiencing the process. When routes changed, they reassessed. When weather prevented a flight, they waited. When things went wrong, they adapted.

In the film, Jamie asks, “What is the perfect journey?” His answer is simple: “It’s not the destination. It’s the journey.”

The journey, as Jamie sees it, needs room to unfold. It needs different layers and chapters. The moments outside the original plan ultimately became an essential part of their 30 days in the Alps.

Courage Happens Before the Jump

The film spends considerable time on the preparation behind each flight. Jamie treks through deep snow, scouts routes between massive rock faces, and works with Sandra to respond to changing conditions.

Even with years of flying experience, fear remains real when Jamie stands at the edge.

The documentary does not present fear as something that can simply be overcome. Instead, it shows how Jamie works with it.

Before a jump, he checks his physical and mental state and returns to a place of focus. The goal is not to make fear disappear, but to make a clear decision while it is still there.

As he states in the film: “Courage is taking the first step into the unknown.”

The unknown can be an unclimbed mountain, an unfamiliar route, or an unpredictable flight. But it can also appear in everyday life: a new decision, a new relationship, or a fresh start.

Sometimes, it is simply the choice to move forward when there is no clear answer.

A Cross-Disciplinary Brand Connection

Jump Into The Unknown is the first documentary co-created by TESSAN and Jamie Leibert, and a cornerstone of TESSAN’s Courage Charge brand campaign.

On the surface, TESSAN and extreme sports may seem to belong to different worlds. But during the 30-day expedition, they found a shared perspective.

A journey leaves us with more than a final destination. It also shapes how we respond to change along the way.

For TESSAN, charging means helping people stay powered as they move, travel, and explore. Jamie’s journey reflects a different kind of “charge”: the ability to pause, adapt, and keep moving when conditions change and plans no longer hold.

This is the idea TESSAN hopes to share through Jump Into The Unknown. Journeys rarely unfold exactly as planned, and the moments worth remembering are often the ones no one could have scripted.

To watch the full documentary and discover more about TESSAN, visit here.

“We didn’t want to create a commercial story around Jamie. We wanted to give the camera room to capture what actually happened,” said Alex, CEO of TESSAN. “Courage is not about being free of fear. It is about making the next choice even when fear is still there. At TESSAN, we power devices, and we hope to support people as they step into the unknown and discover what comes next.”

Beyond the Unknown Lies the Next Journey

From valleys to snow peaks, from climbing to flying, the 30-day expedition eventually comes to an end. But for Jamie and Sandra, it is only one chapter of a much longer journey.

The road ahead will bring new destinations, new environments, and new uncertainties. Having co-created this film together, TESSAN looks forward to continuing the journey with Jamie and Sandra, and to seeing where their next chapter takes them.

The choices they make beyond extreme sports are part of that story, too. What do we do when plans change, when answers are unclear, and when the next step is ours to decide?

Perhaps this is the question Jump Into The Unknown ultimately leaves with its audience.

The unknown will always be there. We can only decide whether the next step is worth taking.

For journalists and media partners wishing to discuss personal experiences, the Battling Monsters movement, mental health advocacy, or behind-the-scenes details with Jamie Leibert and the creative team, please contact: jamie@justcaremore.org.

For more information and high-res images, please visit the TESSAN Press Kit.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a premier global brand specializing in elite charging solutions designed exclusively for home and travel. Guided by the mission of “Connecting People to Their Journeys,” TESSAN creates thoughtfully designed products—from universal travel adapters to smart home devices—that make travel lighter, safer, and more meaningful. TESSAN firmly lives by the mantra: “The Journey Begins at Home.” Driven by an unwavering commitment to efficiency and absolute safety, TESSAN empowers users to explore the world with peace of mind. Most recently, the TESSAN Voyager 205 was proudly selected as a winner in the prestigious Tom’s Guide Computing and Gaming Awards 2026.

Media Contact:

Derien Lin

PR Manager, TESSAN

Email: derien@tessan.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tessan-premieres-jump-into-the-unknown-documentary-chronicling-jamie-leiberts-30-day-expedition-in-the-swiss-alps-302925655.html

SOURCE TESSAN