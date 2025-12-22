Tesoro Minerals Corp. Announces Update on Acquisition of Rumichacha and Cerro Macho Properties, Peru, and $500,000 Non-Brokered Financing

“Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.”

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (“Tesoro” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acquisition of the Rumichacha and Cerro Macho mineral properties (the “Property“) located in Peru (see news release dated July 8, 2025) and to announce a $500,000 non-brokered private placement financing to support ongoing exploration and corporate activities.

Update on Acquisition of Rumichacha and Cerro Macho

Tesoro continues to advance the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Rumichacha and Cerro Macho properties, which are located in a prospective mineral district in Peru with geological characteristics favourable for high sulphidation, epithermal gold mineralization. The property is under-explored and has never been drilled.

Since the announcement in July, 2025, the Company has:

Completed a NI-43-101 technical report and verified the prospectivity for high-sulphidation, epithermal gold mineralization.

Received a title opinion verifying the tenure of the acquired acquisitions

Continued compilation and review of historical exploration data

Initiated planning for a phased exploration program, subject to closing of the transaction

Advancement of the Rumichacha and Cerro Macho properties including initial fieldwork, compilation, mapping & sampling and Induced Polarization ground geophysical surveys

Community and Social Engagement

General working capital and corporate purposes

The Rumichacha and Cerro Macho properties are considered early-stage exploration assets with potential for discovery based on historical sampling, alteration, and structural setting. The Company believes these assets align well with Tesoro’s strategy of acquiring and advancing high-quality exploration projects in underexplored yet mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and final documentation. The Company will provide further updates as milestones are achieved.

$500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Tesoro also announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $500,000 (the “Financing“) subject to regulatory approval. The Financing will consist of the issuance of 6,250,000 common share at a price of $0.08 per share. Closing of the financing will be subject to receiving TSX-V approval of the acquisition of the Property.

Gross proceeds from the Financing will be used for:

Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the Financing, subject to regulatory approval. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Tesoro Minerals Corp.

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Scott McLean, P.Geo. (PGO), CEO and Director of Tesoro Minerals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TSX‑V:TES) is a junior exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high‑quality precious‑ and base‑metal projects in Peru. The Company leverages strong in‑country expertise and a disciplined, value‑accretive approach to project acquisition and exploration.

