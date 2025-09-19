Terry Lynch Continues as Capital Markets Advisor and BioNxt Retains Investor Relations Professionals

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company“) (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to announce that Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PNPN), will continue his role as a capital markets advisor to the Company. Mr. Lynch brings decades of early-stage capital markets experience in the resource and bioscience sectors as well an extensive and influential international investment network.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained two investor relations professionals, Rob Grace (401 -1400 View Crescent Delta, BC V4L 1Z1, robdgrace@gmail.com, 778.998.5431) and Blaine Ruzcki (Box 477 Okotoks, AB T1S 1A7, bruzycki@hotmail.com, 403.804.3213) to conduct promotional activities on behalf of BioNxt (the “Services”) for a period of six months effective immediately. The Services include investor outreach and communication, distribution of Company information and news releases to proprietary networks, social media optimization, and general capital markets strategic advice. In consideration for the Services, Mr. Grace and Mr. Ruzcki will receive CAD 20,000 per month plus GST and CAD 40,000 per month plus GST, respectively. Pursuant to the Company’s shareholder approved stock option plan, Mr. Grace and Mr. Ruzcki will also each receive 1,000,000 common share purchase options exercisable at $0.88 for 18 months (the “Options”). The Options will vest in accordance with the CSE’s mandatory investor relations schedule: 25% after three months, 25% after six months, 25% after nine months, and the remaining 25% after twelve months. The engagement can be terminated by either party on 30 days’ notice at any time.

Neither Mr. Grace nor Mr. Ruzcki engage in market making activities and will restrict the Services to public relations and investor relations counseling.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platforms, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. Its proprietary platforms include sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, oral tablets, and a new targeted chemotherapy platform designed to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while reducing side effects.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

