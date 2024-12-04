TERRIFIER 3 Returns to The Big Screen This Christmas

Limited Run Begins on Christmas Eve (December 24th) and Christmas Day (December 25th) distributed in partnership with Iconic Events Releasing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced today that Terrifier 3 , the top unrated movie EVER at the box office grossing more than 53 million dollars domestically, and topping key EST/VOD charts will be returning to theaters for a limited run starting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This special engagement includes a new introduction by filmmaker Damien Leone and an exclusive Sneak Peek at ART ATTACK —a behind-the-scenes feature, set to release on Screambox next year, offering fans an insider’s look into the making of Terrifier 3. Tickets are available at tickets.terrifier3.com .

After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

“We couldn’t be happier with Terrifier 3‘s positive reception by existing and new fans alike, and we couldn’t think of a better way to ring in the holidays than to bring Damien’s masterpiece back to theaters as a gift to these fans,” said Cineverse Chief Creative Officer Yolanda Macias. “I can’t wait to celebrate both the season (and Terrifier 3 being the top non rated movie in U.S. history!) on December 24.”

Produced by Phil Falcone and written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation , Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women’s entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company’s extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas, instant slasher hit Terrifier 2 as well as the BBC series Bedlam and Being Human. SCREAMBOX recently premiered the found footage feature Frogman and acquired the highly anticipated anthology Tales From the Void. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com .

